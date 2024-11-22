Manappuram Group Announces Plans to Hire 5000 Employees Across India

Thrissur, 22 November 2024: Manappuram Group has announced over 5000 job openings for job seekers across the country. The openings are available under Manappuram Finance, Asirvad Microfinance and the company’s subsidiaries. Positions include Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Operations Assistant, and Housekeeping roles. Candidates applying for Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, and Operations Assistant roles are required to have a degree, while a 10th-grade pass is sufficient for Housekeeping positions. The age limit for applicants is between 21 and 35 years.

In addition to these roles, the company is also seeking postgraduates in any specialization and professionals with qualifications such as CA, CMA, CS, LLB, MBA, and B.Tech for various positions in Audit, Credit Operations, Compliance, Secretarial, Business and other departments.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website of Manappuram Finance. This recruitment initiative offers a significant opportunity for job seekers to join the leading financial services organization.