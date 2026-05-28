MediaTek to Empower the Agentic AI Era with Edge-to-Cloud Tech at Computex 2026

Taipei, Taiwan May 28: MediaTek will showcase its next-generation edge–to–cloud technologies and solutions for the Agentic AI era at Computex 2026. Themed “AI Without Limits,” booth highlights include the award-winning Wi-Fi 8 product series; edge computing platforms empowering Agentic AI across tablets, automotive, and IoT; 6G and satellite communication technologies; and advanced data center solutions. This comprehensive lineup will demonstrate MediaTek‘s robust R&D capabilities and limitless innovation in the age of AI.

“By delivering diverse platforms that provide extreme computing power to devices, advancing data center technologies, and driving seamless communication, we hold a distinct advantage in Agentic AI that spans from edge to cloud,” said Joe Chen, President of MediaTek. “At such an important inflection point for the industry, we remain committed to working closely with global partners, customers, the AI ecosystem, and the semiconductor supply chain to push forward the acceleration of ubiquitous AI and further expand investments in AI infrastructure.”

Empowering the Edge with Agentic AI

MediaTek and NVIDIA will showcase NVIDIA DGX Spark, an agentic AI powerhouse built on the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. Its 1-PetaFLOP GPU and 20-core CPU share coherent unified LPDDR5x memory to deliver effortless on-device hosting of large AI models which empower autonomous,, intelligent task orchestration that redefines desktop productivity. The showcase will also highlight one of the first gaming monitors powered by NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar scaler chip.

Additionally, MediaTek continues to innovate to make the future of automobiles more integrated with AI. The MediaTek Dimensity AX C-X1 flagship smart cockpit platform includes NVIDIA’s AI and gaming technologies, supporting the convergence of Agentic AI and perceptual computing, hybrid edge–cloud computing, and concurrent AI and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) operations. The world’s first automotive chipset to support AAA games, the C-X1 transforms the vehicle’s system from a passive tool into a proactive AI smart cockpit capable of truly understanding both the car and its passengers. Alongside it is the Dimensity AX MT2739, a flagship telematics platform and the world’s first automotive chipset supporting 3GPP R18 5G NR-NTN satellite video calls from anywhere on the planet. It features built-in MediaTek Modem AI (MMAI) technology, which successfully reduces stuttering by 30% in handover scenarios like driving into underground parking or tunnels during a conference call or navigation apps.

Advancing High-Performance Computing Across Edge Devices

MediaTek will also highlight multiple applications tailored for high-end computing. These include smartphone and tablet platforms supporting offline AI generation, the latest e-reader platform with meeting transcription capabilities, Chromebook platforms built for efficient support of AI productivity applications, and a scaler platform supporting 5K wide-screen AI super-resolution gaming monitors. The showcase will include IoT platforms running the OpenClaw model, commercial drone solutions, AMRs, and industrial and retail applications. In the smart home sector, the MediaTek Pentonic 800 is the world’s first AI TV SoC to support Dolby Vision 2. This enables TVs to unlock their full potential to deliver a more authentic and captivating picture with innovations like Dolby’s next-generation Image Engine, Content Intelligence, and Authentic Motion. Several TV models utilizing this chip will be available in market with Dolby Vision 2 later this year.

Data Center Technology Advancements for Cloud AI

Pushing beyond just a single component, MediaTek Data Center Solutions (DCS) delivers truly end-to-end AI data center platforms, ranging from custom ASIC designs and custom XPUs, advanced 2.5D/3.5D packaging, and state-of-the-art high-speed interconnect, to full rack-level integration. DCS weaves the fabric of AI scaling into a single unified system that enables customers to build data centers that achieve superior performance per TCO and performance per watt at scale.

Continuing its investment in next-gen technologies to address the industry’s demand for silicon photonics and higher bandwidth density, MediaTek is showcasing two key advancements at Computex 2026. The first is a Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) technology reaching bandwidth speeds of up to 400Gbps per fiber. The second is the integration of MicroLED-based technology for data center interconnect. Currently applied to Active Optical Cables (AOCs) at the show, this technology features monolithic integration into CMOS transceivers, matching copper wire reliability and lowering power consumption by 50% while remaining fully compatible with existing equipment. This MicroLED-based technology is also applicable to both CPO and Near-Packaged Optics (NPO).

The Highway of the AI Era: 6G and Wi-Fi 8 Connectivity

Featuring an advanced iteration of Dynamic Sub-Channel Operation (DSO) technology, the MediaTek Filogic 8800 is the world’s first cross-generation-interoperable Wi-Fi 8 chipset. This solution directly improves the connection stability of existing Wi-Fi devices, increases system throughput by 200%, and reduces file download times by up to 50%. By maximizing real-world spectrum efficiency, it accelerates the global transition to a premium Wi-Fi era. Accompanying this is MediaTek Filogic AI, the world’s first AI-empowered smart Wi-Fi experience. Its core features include AI Network Doctor, AI Power Saving, Performance Optimization, and Smart Traffic Scheduling. AI Network Doctor slashes average repair times from 2-4 hours to under 1 minute and reduces field maintenance dispatches by 20%, potentially saving major operators hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Meanwhile, the AI Power Saving mode adapts precisely to daily usage behaviors, ensuring 24/7 high performance while cutting power consumption by 50%.

The T930 5G FWA platform is the world’s first to boast both 3GPP Release 18 and Wi-Fi 8 capabilities. Combined with AI Network Engine technology, it delivers a noticeably upgraded internet experience. In recent years, MediaTek has partnered with global network and FWA ecosystem partners, including Askey, Compal, FII, NEC Platforms, Pegatron, Sercomm, WNC, and Zyxel, to continuously expand deployments and develop competitive product portfolios, striving to become a key partner for top-tier global telecom operators.

Finally, MediaTek will showcase two leading-edge 6G technology concepts. As an active driver of 6G standards, MediaTek is presenting the world’s first demonstration of 6G radio interoperability. This technology balances high-speed transmission with exceptional scheduling flexibility for low latency and low power consumption. It is poised to support future hybrid edge–cloud Agentic AI collaboration models, making it ideal for massive Agentic AI applications such as robot AI–to–AI, human-to–AI, and service-to–AI interactions. The second concept is 6G device collaborative MIMO (Co-MIMO) technology, which allows smartphones or wearables to aggregate signals from other indoor 6G devices. This effectively boosts downlink throughput by over 60%, heavily empowering ultra-low latency applications.