MITER Brands Announces Sale of Eze-Breeze Porch Enclosures

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 30, 2025 — MITER Brands, a leading provider of high-quality windows and doors, is pleased to announce the sale of its Eze-Breeze Porch Enclosures brand to Bob Keller, the current President of Eze-Breeze, in partnership with Jewell Hollow LLC and its Managing Partner, Zach Coopersmith. Eze-Breeze, a market-leading and trusted name in the porch enclosure market, was started in 1980 by current MITER Brands board member Rod Hershberger and will now operate as an independent entity under the ownership of Keller and Coopersmith.

The sale reflects the commitment of MITER Brands to streamline its business operations and concentrate resources on its core products and brands. This divestiture will enable MITER Brands to more effectively and efficiently allocate resources to increase production capacity in its other Florida-based window and door facilities, supporting its commitment to manufacturing the finest products, services, and customer experiences every day, everywhere.

“We are incredibly pleased that Eze-Breeze is being acquired by Bob Keller, whose expertise and vision align perfectly with the brand,” said Ali Zahrieh, Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A with MITER Brands. “This transaction allows MITER Brands to further focus on our glass window and door products and related technologies while ensuring that Eze-Breeze is provided the dedicated attention needed for the brand to thrive.”

“I am excited to lead Eze-Breeze into a new era, with a focus on expanding the brand and fostering growth opportunities for our team and partners,” shared Keller. “With support from my partner Zach Coopersmith, Managing Partner of Jewell Hollow LLC, our dedicated team is looking forward to strengthening the long-standing relationships with our trusted dealers and collaborating to advance their businesses and the Eze-Breeze brand.”

“Bob has been a respected leader within the building products industry for decades, and having worked closely with him since 2016, I have seen firsthand the vision, focus, flexibility, integrity, and inspiration he provides to a team,” added Rod Hershberger, MITER Brands board member. “Eze-Breeze was the original product brand that I helped bring to the market back in 1980, and it has been enhancing the lives of homeowners ever since. I’m thrilled to see Bob leading it into its next chapter, and I am excited for the future of the Eze-Breeze brand and team with him at the helm.”