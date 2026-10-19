MIVI One 5G Makes for a Practical Tech Gift This Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 19: With smartphones becoming an increasingly practical gifting choice, MIVI One 5G offers an option for those looking to gift a useful everyday tech upgrade this Diwali . MIVI’s first-ever smartphone , positioned around the brand’s “Pretty Powerful” proposition, brings together 5G connectivity, a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display and a clean Android experience. With smartphones becoming an increasingly practicalchoice, MIVIoffers an option for those looking to gift a useful everyday tech upgrade this. MIVI’s first-ever, positioned around the brand’sproposition, brings together 5G connectivity, a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display and a clean Android experience. Powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G Mobile Platform, MIVI One 5G is designed to support everyday activities, including streaming, browsing, social media, photography and multitasking. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth viewing and scrolling experience. The smartphone also comes with a 50MP dual-camera system and an 8MP front camera for everyday photography and video calls.

For users who rely on their smartphones throughout the day, the device packs a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs Stock Android 16, offering a clean software experience, and includes 128GB storage across all variants, with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Additional features include IP64 protection against dust and water splashes, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and MIVI ClearTalk noise-reduction technology for clearer calls.

The MIVI One 5G is available in five colour options: Blue, Pink, Green, Burgundy and Navy Blue. Available exclusively on Flipkart, the smartphone is priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, ₹15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and ₹16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.