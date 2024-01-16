Mudrex Introduces Free Transfers from Binance for 200+ Tokens and Relationship Manager Support

BENGALURU, 16th January, 2024: Mudrex, a leading global crypto investment platform headquartered in Bengaluru and San Francisco, backed by Y-Combinator, announced that they’re offering support for over 200 tokens and introducing free and seamless crypto transfers from Binance, following the Financial Intelligence Unit’s show-cause notice to Binance and eight other crypto exchanges for non-compliance with anti-money laundering standards in India. This strategic move aims to empower crypto users on these international exchanges, ensuring their security and the safety of their digital assets.

One of the standout features of this release is the introduction of free and seamless crypto transfers from Binance. Mudrex users can now transfer their crypto assets from Binance without incurring any gas fees, ensuring it doesn’t eat into your profits, on top of being a streamlined process.

To further enhance user confidence and accessibility, Mudrex has also introduced one-on-one expert support. This personalized assistance is designed to cater to users handling larger amounts or those who may not be entirely comfortable with crypto transfers. The expert support ensures that users have a dedicated resource to guide them through the process, addressing any concerns and providing valuable insights.

Mudrex has emerged as the platform of choice for crypto enthusiasts, garnering significant attention and trust from users globally. The platform continues to prioritize innovation and compliance, ensuring that users can capitalize on the opportunities presented by the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. The platform is also one of the earliest to register with the FIU in India. Mudrex also obtained virtual asset service provider license in the European Union and Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) registration in Italy.