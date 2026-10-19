AD Ports Group Reports Progress in Reducing the Emissions Intensity of Operations in 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 19 October 2026: AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, (ADX: ADPORTS), announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, in which it highlights significant progress in its decarbonisation plans, including a 6% reduction in emissions intensity per unit of revenue.

The report reflects AD Ports Group’s gains in mitigating the environmental impact of its integrated global trade, transport, logistics, and economic development activities, through measures such as increased operating efficiencies and the use of solar electricity, lower-impact maritime fuels, and electric-powered vessels.

The Group’s total emissions intensity, which calculates tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO 2 e) per AED 1 million in revenue across emissions Scopes 1, 2 and 3, fell by 6% to 190.68 tCO₂e in 2025 from 203.06 tCO₂e in 2024. The reduction demonstrates the Group’s progress in decoupling emissions from its business operations, strengthening energy productivity whilst advancing its decarbonisation objectives.

The Group achieved this reduction in emissions intensity during a year in which revenue rose 20%, to AED 20.77 billion, amidst its ongoing global expansion. It also purchased 47,960 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy certificates (RECs), which lowered the emissions intensity of energy the company used for electricity, heating, and cooling.

In 2025, the Group adopted a decarbonisation pathway covering its operations and value chain, with 139 initiatives planned between 2025 and 2050. The pathway is aligned with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 2°C and supports the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative. The initiatives are backed by a projected investment of USD 636 million over 25 years and target a cumulative reduction of 2.9 million tCO 2 e.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Abu Dhabi Maritime CEO and Group Chief Sustainability & Risk Officer of AD Ports Group, said: ” Defining a pathway to net zero across a global business of AD Ports Group’s scale is a significant achievement and reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and value creation. The Group continued to advance its decarbonisation journey as the business grew robustly in 2025, reducing the total emissions intensity of our business per AED 1 million of revenue by 6% from 2024 levels through greater efficiencies and the use of solar and alternative energy. This shows the substantial progress we are making in decoupling emissions from business expansion. By embedding decarbonisation into our business strategy, we are positioning the Group for lasting emissions reductions while strengthening operational resilience and competitiveness, and the progress achieved to date reinforces our conviction that sustainable growth is achievable at scale.”

The Group is committed to successively leveraging solar energy, low-emissions fuels, CO 2 credits, and the large-scale electrification of its ports, logistics, and maritime and shipping businesses through 2050 to grow sustainably.

The Group’s decarbonisation strategy is integrated into its corporate decision-making matrix to drive emissions reduction. Decarbonisation targets focus on accelerating adoption of renewable energy, advancing fleet decarbonisation and fuel transition, and investing in low-carbon infrastructure to support a multi-fuel future. Executive compensation of the Group’s senior management is linked in part to achievement of sustainability targets.

In 2025, the Group introduced several initiatives that supported the reduction of emissions intensity, including the use of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels in its United Global Ro-Ro venture, ship-to-ship LNG bunkering (fuelling), and the launch of plans with Nimex Terminals to develop LNG and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal hubs at Khalifa Port.

The Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, which generated 51% of Group revenue during the year, generated 50% of the Group’s emissions in 2025, followed by Ports, 24%, Logistics, 21%, and Economic Cities & Free Zones, 5%.

The Group also diverted 10,303 tonnes of waste in 2025, up 24% from 8,341 tonnes in 2024, including 10,127 tonnes of non-hazardous waste, a 23% increase compared with 8,247 tonnes recycled in the previous year.