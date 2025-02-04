Titomic and The University of Alabama in Huntsville Collaborate to Drive Cold Spray Innovation in Additive Manufacturing

February, 4th 2025: Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT) (“Titomic” or “Company”), the world’s leading provider of cold spray solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) to advance the development and application of cold spray technology. This collaboration will bring together Titomic’s cold spray systems with UAH’s world-class research capabilities to push the boundaries of innovation in additive manufacturing, materials science, and engineering.

Part of The University of Alabama System, UAH is a premier research university committed to excellence in science, engineering, and technology. With a reputation for cutting-edge research and a strong focus on innovation, UAH prepares students to become leaders in the industries that shape the future.

Through this partnership, Titomic and UAH will initially focus on a collaborative effort to gain greater insights into the material property drivers critical to enhancing material performance for aerospace, defense, energy, oil, and gas applications. These efforts will address key areas such as repair, coatings, and the development of advanced products.

As the partnership progresses, further collaboration will extend into the development and application of other materials and technologies. This includes leveraging cold spray technology to support advancements in automation, robotics, and augmented reality, reinforcing its position as a cutting-edge solution for modern manufacturing challenges.

Titomic CEO, Jim Simpson, is excited about the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with The University of Alabama in Huntsville. Together, we will push the frontiers of cold spray technology and additive manufacturing, delivering solutions that will have a profound impact on industries from aerospace to energy.”

Dr. Charles L. Karr, UAH President, added, “This partnership offers exciting opportunities to combine Titomic’s pioneering cold spray technology with UAH’s cutting-edge research and resources. By working together, we aim to accelerate the development of novel materials and manufacturing methods, shaping the future of the industry.”

Through this partnership, Titomic and UAH will work together on joint research initiatives, technology development, and the commercialization of advanced manufacturing solutions.The partnership between Titomic and UAH represents a significant step forward in the development of advanced manufacturing technologies and underscores the commitment of both organizations to driving innovation and producing tangible solutions for industry challenges.