National Energy Conservation Day: Learn how energy-efficient UST projectors are transforming home entertainment

Ultra-short-throw (UST) projectors are emerging as a popular alternative to traditional household television sets. With their capability to project large screen sizes from a short distance, high-resolution visuals, advanced sound features and compact design, they are a perfect choice for modern consumers. Exploring the growing popularity of this relatively new category in India’s home entertainment segment reveals more than just performance benefits.

A major advantage of these cutting-edge devices is their alignment with the increasing focus on eco-conscious living. Industry experts say that in an era where sustainable living and green technology are becoming necessities rather than choices, energy-efficient solutions like UST projectors can help reduce environmental impact while also lowering household expenses.

“Compared to traditional lamp-based projectors, laser-powered UST projectors are more energy-efficient as they eliminate the need for high-wattage lamps. Meanwhile, unlike large-sized TVs, UST projectors consume less energy per square inch of display. TVs require significantly more power to illuminate expansive LED or OLED panels. Moreover, ultra-compact UST projectors emit less heat and are designed with recyclable materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes,” Sushil Motwani, Founder Ayetexcel Pvt and official India representative of Formovie.

He adds that UST projectors are free from the mercury pollution associated with traditional lamp-based models. “Sustainability is pivotal to the future, and manufacturers of UST projectors are well aware of this. Formovie, for example, ensures that sustainability is embedded in every stage of the product’s life cycle, from design and production to packaging and logistics. The production prioritises recycled materials, minimising landfill waste and reducing reliance on plastics,” he adds.

Mr Motwani also says that UST projectors are ideal for modern minimalist homes. Unlike traditional, bulky devices, they provide uninterrupted entertainment while maintaining an efficient use of space. Furthermore, these projectors automatically adjust to natural ambient lighting, eliminating the need for additional lighting features and ensuring a comfortable viewing experience without straining the eyes.

On National Energy Conservation Day (14th December), Mr Motwani also underscores the importance of adopting basic energy-saving practices. Here are his key recommendations to augment overall energy efficiency and sustainability :

1. Switch to energy-efficient appliances: Modern energy-efficient devices consume significantly less power than traditional models. Opt for advanced technologies that reduce energy usage, lower electricity bills, and minimise carbon footprints.

2. Use smart power strips: Smart power strips detect idle devices and automatically cut off their power supply, preventing unnecessary energy wastage.

3. Upgrade home lighting: Switch to LED lighting for a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution to energy conservation. Incorporate features in interior design that optimise natural light to further reduce reliance on artificial lighting.

4. Set optimal room temperatures: Invest in energy-efficient air conditioners and ceiling fans, and use simple measures like sealing windows to prevent air leakage, ensuring minimal energy waste while maintaining comfort.

5. Unplug devices when not in use: Always turn off and unplug chargers, appliances and projectors when not in use to eliminate standby power consumption.