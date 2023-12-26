Neogen Ionics Forge Strategic Amassing of 65 Acres Land at PIP by Arete Group, Gujarat

National, 26th December 2023 – Arete Group, a leading industrial real estate player in Gujarat, announces an industrial land purchase of 65 acres at PIP (Payal Industrial Park) in Pakhajan, Dahej PCPIR, Gujarat by Neogen Ionics Limited. Neogen Ionics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neogen Chemicals Limited, has successfully completed the land acquisition as a pivotal move towards establishing a world-class Battery Materials facility on this expansive greenfield site.

The newly acquired land is dedicated to the manufacturing of cutting-edge battery materials, including 30,000 MT of electrolytes and 4,000 MT of electrolyte salts and additives in the first phase. Neogen Ionics aims to operationalize the electrolyte plant by the second half of 2025, catering to the growing demand from lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India and the expanding international OEM demand for Electrolyte Salts and additives.

Arete Group, through its flagship project PIP, aligns seamlessly with Neogen Ionics’ vision, offering a conducive environment for industrial growth and innovation. PIP, spread across 3,500 acres, provides plug-and-play land and infrastructure tailored to the specific needs of industries. The strategic location, with proximity to established industrial projects, complements Neogen Ionics’ strategic expansion plans.

Commenting on the successful land acquisition, Siraj Saiyed, Director of Arete Group, stated, “We are delighted to facilitate Neogen Ionics’ strategic move to establish a state-of-the-art Battery Materials facility at PIP. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable industrial development in the region. PIP is uniquely designed to support transformative initiatives, and we are enthusiastic about contributing to the success of Neogen Ionics’ visionary project.” Anticipated to be operational in the second half of 2025, the facility signifies a major milestone in Neogen Ionics’ growth journey. Haridas Kanani, CMD, Neogen Ionics Limited said: “We are happy to conclude the land acquisition for our planned greenfield project at PIP dedicated to battery materials in a timely manner. As we advance in finalizing the design in collaboration with our technology license provider MUIS, we are well-positioned to commence operations in H2 of CY 2025. This ensures alignment with our domestic and global customer timelines, allowing us to uphold our first-mover advantage in the Indian battery material supply chain.

Arete Group, known for its commitment to providing comprehensive support, is poised to assist Neogen Ionics throughout the project’s lifecycle. This includes facilitating environmental clearances, regulatory approvals, plug-n-play infrastructure, and other tailored services to ensure the project’s timely and successful completion.