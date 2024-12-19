NielsenIQ appoints Joe Ellis as Managing Director for India

Mumbai, 19 December 2024: NielsenIQ (NIQ) has announced the appointment of Joe Ellis as the new Managing Director for its India business. This announcement follows a year after NIQ and GfK merged to form the world’s largest consumer intelligence firm, with significant investments in omnichannel coverage, business intelligence tools, and predictive analytics.

This appointment highlights NIQ’s commitment to its India unit, which operates three regional commercial offices, and includes the world’s largest traditional trade measurement panel as part of its offerings. Across its local business and Global Capability Centers, NIQ employs over 10,000 associates in India.

A seasoned industry veteran, Joe has held several pivotal leadership roles during his 25-year career at NielsenIQ. He began his journey at the Westport (USA) office and has since led multiple regional and global verticals.

Based in Mumbai, Joe’s experience includes two previous assignments in India, where he established the company’s proprietary simulated test marketing division, BASES, in 2004, and later spearheaded the expansion and digitization of NIQ’s retail measurement services in 2013.