NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025, Powered by IDFC FIRST Bank, Set for August 23–24

Hyderabad, 29th July 2025: The Hyderabad Runners Society, in association with NMDC Ltd., IDFC FIRST Bank, and the Government of Telangana, announced the 14th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank.

Recognised as India’s second-largest city marathon and a prestigious World Athletics Label Race, the event will witness a record 28,000+ runners, including participants from across India and abroad.

The official T-shirt and medal were launched at a function held at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills, on Monday. Mr. Sanjeev Sahi, Executive Director, Production & Coordination, NMDC Ltd; Shri Srinivas Gutti, Regional Head, SP & Telangana, IDFC FIRST Bank; Ms. Nikhat Zareen, Olympian, Two-time World Boxing Champion and Shri Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director, NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 graced the function and launched The Official T-Shirt and Medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Sahi said, “the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is more than a race—it’s a celebration of community, fitness, and shared purpose. We’re proud to support this movement for the fourth year, not just as sponsors, but as partners in nation-building. At NMDC, our mission goes beyond mining—we’re committed to strengthening communities through health, education, and sport. As Hyderabad ties its laces once again, we stand with every runner, inspired and ready for the long run.”

Nikhat Zareen said that the Marathon was getting better in terms of participation each passing year. The marathon inspires people to lead an active lifestyle.

She shared that she was getting prepared for the World Boxing Championships for Elite men and women to be held in Liverpool, England, in September, and she was confident of winning a medal.

Rajesh Vetcha said the event was not about running but making a positive impact on society.

Speaking further, Mr. Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director – NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, said: “The 14th edition is not just bigger in numbers, but deeper in impact. With over 28,000 participants, international elites, and powerful charity collaborations, we are taking the Hyderabad Marathon to global standards. This event is about running with purpose—for the environment, for society, and for the soul of this city. We are happy to announce the new sponsors for this year, Apollo Hospitals as our new medical partner, Asics as the Sports Goods Partner and Tata Copper as the Hydration Partner. We thank the Telangana Government, Hyderabad and the Cyberabad Police, Hyderabad University, and our partners and various government agencies for making this event stronger every year.”

Arun Kumar Kaliappan, President of Hyderabad Runners Society, said that the registrations were the Marathon had to be closed well before so that participants get sufficient time to practice and prepare for the final race to be held on August 24. He appealed to the people in the tri-cities to encourage runners. Nearly 40% of runners come from outside Telangana. He shared the various initiatives of the Hyderabad Runners Society.

The marathon will be held on August 23rd and 24th. On August 23rd (Saturday) – the 5K Fun Run will be flagged off at 7 AM, HITEX Grounds. On August 24th (Sunday), Full Marathon (4:30 AM), Half Marathon (5:30 AM) will be flagged off at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road and the 10K Run at 7:00 AM from HITEX, Madhapur, with the culmination of all events at Gachibowli Stadium.

This year’s marathon features elite international athletes, a total prize purse of ₹45 lakh, and a scenic route that passes iconic city landmarks including Hussain Sagar, Jubilee Hills, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, and Bio-Diversity Park, making it not just a race, but a celebration of Hyderabad’s spirit.

New Green Initiatives:

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, T-shirts were made optional under the “Opt-Out, Help-Out” initiative giving participants a choice to reduce environmental impact and registration costs. This step, along with a series of measures including collaborations with ragpickers and waste management teams, signals the event’s goal to become carbon-neutral shortly.

Charity at the Heart of the Marathon

Charity is a key pillar of marathons globally—and Hyderabad is no exception.

So far, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon has raised ₹1.29 crore for charity and hopes to better it by September 15. With 29 NGO partners across sectors such as education, health, women’s empowerment, and sustainability, the event has empowered over 1,500 runners to run for a cause.

As of date, Arcesium leads as the top corporate donor, alongside major contributions from HBL Engineering and the Human Development Trust. NGO video stories, social media engagement, and community outreach have helped strengthen bonds between runners and the causes they support.

A City Marathon that Belongs to Every Citizen

The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is also on a mission to make Hyderabad the most active and inclusive city in India. Marathons, worldwide, are not just about running—they are about city pride, health consciousness, and civic unity.

From involving local schools and colleges, to engaging residential communities and volunteers, the event aims to make the city own the marathon, including bringing in festive spirit and making it the city’s most participated event. With growing citizen participation and city-wide celebrations, Hyderabad is emerging as a true active lifestyle capital.

Event Summary:

• Expo: August 22–23 at HITEX

• 5K Fun Run: August 23, 7 AM at HITEX Grounds

• Full & Half Marathon: August 24, 4:30 & 5:30 AM from Necklace Road

• 10K Run: August 24, 7 AM from HITEX

• Finish Point: All races conclude at Gachibowli Stadium

Statement by NMDC

We are happy to continue our association with Hyderabad Marathon and help it grow to to become a larger iconic event and also helping create a culture of active lifestyle in Hyderabad remarked Amitava Mukherjee, CMD NMDC.

For more details, visit: www.nmdc.co.in

Statement by IDFC FIRST Bank:

“At IDFC FIRST Bank, we are proud to continue our association with NMDC Hyderabad Marathon for the fourth consecutive year. This partnership reflects our commitment to nurturing not just physical well-being, but also financial health. With over 28,000 runners joining from across the country, the marathon mirrors the journey of financial planning, setting goals, staying the course, and celebrating progress. We are delighted to support this movement that brings people together to lead healthier, more empowered lives.”

About Hyderabad Runners:

Hyderabad Runners was founded in 2007 with the idea of helping people lead active lifestyles and make running a preferred form of fitness activity. The group has been promoting healthy living and community fitness through its unique training programs like the Couch to 5K, Outdoor Kids, Train & Shine programs and the flagship event – Hyderabad Marathon. The group is built on the three pillars of advocacy, training and events and has been in the forefront to promote amateur running in India.