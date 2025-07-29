EThames Business School’s BBA course ranks top in Telangana in the BBA Education Ranking Survey 2025

Hyderabad, July 29, 2025: The BBA program at Hyderabad-based EThames College has been ranked No. 1 in Placements and No. 2 among Top Private BBA Institutes in Hyderabad in the Times BBA Education Ranking Survey 2025 (TBERS). Nationally, EThames secured the 47th position among BBA colleges across India.

Conducted by TBERS, the survey was based on a robust three-phase methodology comprising Desk Research, Perceptual Survey, and Factual (Participatory) Analysis, aimed at identifying and ranking India’s most impactful BBA institutions. “This business school is turning students into startup-ready graduates,” observes an industry insider. Additionally, the BBA program is nurturing women business leaders in Telangana.

With India chasing a $5 trillion economy, the demand for skilled managers is exploding, and BBA is replacing BTech as the top choice for Gen Z. This shift in educational priorities reflects how India’s youth is gearing up not just to get jobs, but to create them.

“You can’t build a strong economy without strong managers,” said Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo.

According to YourDegree, India has approximately 3,729 BBA colleges, including 142 government and 3,261 private institutions. Shiksha.com puts the number even higher, estimating over 6,400 institutions offering BBA and related programs across various modes, including full-time, part-time, online, and distance. Varthana confirms that over 4,600 colleges offer full-time BBA programs, underscoring the course’s rising popularity nationwide.

As per Statista, nearly 100,000 students enroll in BBA programs annually, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13%. With India’s total higher education enrolment crossing 43 million, of which 79% are undergraduates, BBA is rapidly emerging as one of the most in-demand UG programs in India’s evolving academic landscape.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kali Prasad Gadiraju, Chairman of EThames and former Regional Managing Partner at EY, said, “We operate on a simple principle: education must stay ahead of the curve. Students need more than theory; they need preparation for the dynamic, ever-evolving real world. Our campus is designed like a startup lab, and our TAP model – Theory, Application, Practice – ensures that learning is immersive, relevant, and industry-connected. The BBA program at EThames is built for the future.”

EThames College has a unique distinction, where industry becomes faculty. What sets EThames apart is its collaborative academic model. Through its partnership with KPMG in India, EThames integrates real-world business challenges, simulations, and practitioner-led sessions directly into the BBA classroom adds Mr. Gadiraju.