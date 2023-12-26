Noise Celebrates Neeraj Chopra’s Birthday by Naming a Star After Him

26th December 2023: Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, pays a stellar tribute to their brand ambassador, Neeraj Chopra on his birthday. Celebrating the pride of the nation and his remarkable achievements in the field of athletics, Noise has named a star after the Golden Boy of India.

Neeraj Chopra joined Noise’s cohort of legacy brand ambassadors earlier this year and shares the synergy of national champions winning glory at a global stage. The campaign showcases celestial stars in the sky coming together to take different forms, symbolizing Neeraj’s milestones while underscoring his status as a gold star himself.

The beautiful tribute is more than a birthday wish. It is a way of paying homage to Neeraj Chopra’s incredible journey, his dedication to excellence, and the inspiration he continues to provide to millions across the country. As a brand that values the spirit of champions, Noise has truly expressed how much they value Neeraj Chopra as a face for them.