BRUSSELS, Nov 27 — Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALWIN) today announces a new version of its legendary Winamp Player, available on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and Linux. An updated version of the classic Winamp Player for Windows will also be released. True to its roots, Winamp is a player, not a streaming platform: its ambition is to deliver the best possible listening experience, on every device.

In 1997, Winamp changed the way people played music. Almost thirty years later, it is changing the way they experience it, by putting every listener back in control.

Your music. Your player. Your way.

All your music, finally in one place

Your files, your radio stations, your podcasts, content from Winamp’s partners and, with Winamp Music, Deezer’s full catalogue: the new Winamp Player brings it all together in a single app. Streaming is just one source among many. Winamp Music is available from the beta. It will first launch in around ten countries, then roll out to more than 30. It will offer a subscription model unlike any on the market today; pricing and terms will be revealed at commercial launch.

A player that’s truly yours

The skins that made Winamp a legend are back. Everyone can build their own player, choosing its features and its look. And you decide what you listen to: the Winamp Player pushes no recommendations and uses no algorithms.

The classic Winamp, gateway to the community

The classic Winamp Player, used every month by nearly 40 million people, is here to stay as the gateway to the Winamp community. It now also gives access to Winamp Music, artists’ Fanzones and other services, without changing the interface or the experience its users know. And everyone stays free to choose: users who prefer can hide the new features and keep their Winamp exactly as it is.

An ecosystem connecting artists with their fans

The player is also the piece that completes the Winamp for Artists ecosystem. On one side, every artist will be able to manage their artist page in the player; on the other, the player draws listeners in, who discover these artists and can support them directly through Fanzone subscriptions, merchandise and tips.

“Winamp has always been the player for people who truly love music. With the new Winamp Player, we are offering a listening experience that is complete, simple and personal. And we are bringing fans and artists closer together.”

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group

Beta: sign-ups now open

The private beta starts on 15 December 2026 with a limited number of places, and includes Winamp Music. It will open to everyone during the first quarter of 2027. Sign up today at https://playerbeta.winamp.com/.

Financial calendar

31 January 2027 – 2026 revenue