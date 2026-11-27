LONDON, Nov 27 — iProov, the biometric identity verification company, has won a contract worth up to £45 million to provide identity verification for GOV.UK One Login, the system people use to prove their identity when accessing government services. Following a robust process, the Government Digital Service (GDS) awarded the contract, which spans three years with an option to extend for a fourth year.

iProov is a UK-founded, majority-owned and headquartered business. Two-thirds of its revenue comes from exports, and governments, banks and enterprises worldwide use its technology to verify genuine human presence over 1.5 million times a day.

When a person sets up their One Login account, they must prove their identity very robustly. iProov’s service reads the biographic details from their identity documents and then verifies that the face in front of the camera matches the photo on their ID. A crucial check is that the selfie is of a real person, and that the person is genuinely present – so using a deepfake video, or holding up a photo of someone else to the camera, won’t pass.

iProov has worked with GDS on One Login since 2022, supporting the programme’s design, testing and start-up phases. It will deliver the service together with its subcontractor Signicat, a long-standing partner, which provides the document reading service using its proprietary NFC chip-based document checking and orchestration, and its subcontractor for optical document checking.

One Login is currently used by more than 23 million people across 256 government services for a growing range of services, including HMRC tax users, managing a state pension, signing mortgage deeds with HM Land Registry, requesting a basic DBS check, and verifying Directors’ identities at Companies House.

Strong identity checks are a front line against fraud, the most common crime in England and Wales. Fraud incidents against adults rose 11% to 4.5 million in the year to June 2026, according to the ONS, and identity fraud made up 59% of cases on the National Fraud Database in the first half of 2026, according to Cifas.

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov, said: “OneLogin requires stringent standards of security, accessibility and performance at scale for the critical step of creating an account for – ultimately – most of the UK adult population. The bar was high, and it’s a credit to our innovation ecosystem that a British company has been selected to deliver this essential service. Securely linking people to their digital credentials by verifying genuine selfies and identity documents is critical. Defending those connections against deepfakes and other increasingly sophisticated attacks by criminals and hostile state actors is one of the toughest tasks in cybersecurity. That role is iProov’s mission, and we are delighted the UK Government has expressed its confidence that we can fulfil it for years to come.”

The same technology is setting the standard in Europe too. This month, the Smart-ID scheme, built on the same combination of iProov face verification and NFC document checking, achieved the EU’s highest level of assurance for fully remote biometric onboarding.