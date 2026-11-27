WEST CORK, Ireland, Nov 27 — Carbery Group, the global food and ingredients producer, headquartered in West Cork, has today announced a strategic investment in Bayfield Food Ingredients – an innovative flavour and ingredients company serving customers across India and the South Asia region.

This is Carbery’s first investment in a speciality food ingredients company in the high-growth Indian market, and marks a significant milestone for Bayfield as it pursues its expansion ambitions. Under the partnership, Carbery will supply core flavour technology, while Bayfield will manufacture and localise finished solutions for customers across the region.

The partnership brings together Carbery’s international expertise in flavour technologies, dairy ingredients, nutrition and innovation with Bayfield’s understanding of the Indian food industry, manufacturing capabilities and customer-focused approach. Carbery’s investment will accelerate Bayfield’s growth in flavours, savoury seasonings and culinary food solutions, while supporting expansion into new product categories. The partnership will strengthen research, application development, manufacturing and technical capabilities, enabling Bayfield to deliver innovative, differentiated solutions to the Indian food industry to global standards.

As part of its continued investment in innovation, Bayfield is expanding its creation and application capabilities through centres in Kochi and Bengaluru. The new Bengaluru centre will bring Bayfield closer to key customers, strengthening collaboration, accelerating product development and supporting the growing demand for customised flavour and culinary solutions.

Jason Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Carbery Group, commented:

“India is one of the most dynamic food markets in the world, and success there depends on a deep understanding of local and regional tastes. Bayfield brings exactly that, along with a local management team, strong manufacturing capability and established customer relationships. By combining Carbery’s flavour technology and expertise with Bayfield local insight and execution, we can deliver innovative flavour solutions to customers in India and South Asia.”

“Carbery’s model is built on partnership, and this investment reflects our confidence in the Bayfield team and the long-term potential of the relationship. We look forward to working closely together and supporting Bayfield as it grows.”

Simon George, Chairman, Bayfield Food Ingredients, said:

“Our ambition is to build a globally competitive taste and flavour solutions company from India, with strong capabilities in flavours, seasonings and culinary innovation. Carbery’s investment will accelerate this journey through world-class technology, expertise and innovation, enabling us to deliver differentiated taste solutions and greater value to our customers.”

The investment reflects a shared commitment to innovation, technical excellence, customer focus and long-term sustainable growth.