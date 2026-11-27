LONGUEUIL, Québec, Nov 27 –Porter Airlines is announcing its summer 2027 schedule from the new Montreal Metropolitan Airport (MET), including service to London, Ont.. Flight frequency is also increasing on routes to Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), Toronto City (YTZ) and Vancouver (YVR) to improve connections between key economic regions.

A total of 11 routes will operate with over 1,500 flights a month by July, a 32% increase in flights compared to 2026.

Since Porter’s inaugural flights and the opening of MET last June, travellers have been embracing this second airport in the Greater Montreal area as a direct gateway to major Canadian cities.

“Just over five months ago, Porter launched its inaugural flights from the brand-new MET, and we’re now investing in even more flights on several popular routes,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president, network planning and reporting, Porter Airlines. “The enthusiastic response from travellers to Porter and the airport has surpassed our expectations, reinforcing our confidence in the market’s potential and the value already being created.”

Details of the 2027 summer schedule are summarized below:

Montreal Metropolitan (YHU)* routes Peak Frequency St. John’s (YYT) 1x daily Billy Bishop Toronto City (YTZ) ** 6 x daily Toronto Pearson (YYZ) 20 x weekly Hamilton (YHM) 20 x weekly London (YXU) –NEW- 20 x weekly Vancouver (YVR)** 18 x weekly Edmonton (YEG)** 14 x weekly Calgary (YYC)** 14 x weekly Halifax (YHZ) 14 x weekly Winnipeg (YWG) 7 x weekly Moncton (YQM) 7 x weekly

* YHU is MET’s official airport code

** Additional flights

“We are pleased to see Porter expand its service at MET, offering even more choice to travellers in the Greater Montreal area. The increased frequency of flights to Vancouver, a particularly popular destination during our first summer season, is especially great news. Travellers appreciate the experience we offer at MET, and we are already looking forward to welcoming even more of them next summer,” Simon-Pierre Diamond, Interim President of MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport.

The overall travel experience offered at MET is a class apart: Access to the terminal is simple, seamless, and efficient. The comfort and quality of service, both upon departure and arrival, are exceptional and already valued by passengers.

Once aboard its aircraft, passengers enjoy Porter’s refined and attentive service approach, which includes a two-by-two, no-middle-seat configuration, complimentary wine and beer served in glassware, and premium snacks. Routes operated by the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft also offer fast, free Wi-Fi.

MET is served by Porter’s fleet of De Havilland Dash 8-400s (78 seats) and Embraer E195-E2s (132 seats), which are among the quietest and most fuel-efficient aircraft in their respective classes.

Porter’s flights at MET complement its presence at Montreal Trudeau airport, with service to destinations in Canada and the U.S. Flights can be booked at www.ﬂyporter.com and through travel agencies.