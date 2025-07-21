OrbitMI to Acquire AuQub Intelligence, Names Alexandre Lapointe as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, NY – July 21, 2025 – OrbitMI is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire Quebec-based AuQub, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm whose suite of AI-driven agents optimizes workflows and automates repetitive tasks, helping businesses enhance productivity through more efficient decision-making. By incorporating AuQub’s innovative and accessible SaaS solutions into its platform, OrbitMI continues to advance the adoption of intelligent, connected workflows to help its maritime customers operate profitably, efficiently, safely, and sustainably.

As OrbitMI deepens its AI capabilities, it is building toward a platform that not only connects data but interprets it—providing actionable insights that let shipowners and operators anticipate regulatory impacts, optimize voyages in real time, and make smarter operational decisions at scale.

“Artificial intelligence is central to our mission of making maritime more intelligent,” said Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI. “With AuQub’s technology and talent now part of OrbitMI, we’re accelerating our ability to turn data into insight and insight into action—across the entire maritime value chain.”

As part of this transaction, OrbitMI announces the appointment of AuQub co-founder Alexandre Lapointe as its new Chief Product Officer. In this role, Alexandre will spearhead OrbitMI’s product vision, define its strategic roadmap, and lead the integration of services.

Alexandre brings over 25 years of experience across the transportation, energy, and software sectors. He has held key roles in maritime technology at companies such as Lloyd’s Register (LR) and served as Chief Product Officer and CTO at OneOcean Group, building a strong understanding of the global maritime landscape and developing relationships across regions including Japan, the UK, Singapore, and China. At Marine Press, he led the development of Sea Tab, which received the Microsoft IMPACT Innovation Award in 2018 (awarded in July 2019).

An engineer by training, Alexandre has more than 30 years of experience in software development and digital transformation. He has held senior leadership roles for the past decade with a focus on product integration and enterprise finance.

He has also contributed to five mergers and acquisitions, including one recognized with the 2023 Mid-Sized Enterprise Sale of the Year award in London. In addition to co-founding AuQub, he was a founder of 8thSea. The agreement to acquire AuQub by OrbitMI marks an important step in that entrepreneurial journey.

Fluent in both French and English, Alexandre’s international experience spans the Americas, EMEA, and APAC—positioning him well to lead OrbitMI’s global product strategy. “I’m truly excited to join OrbitMI and contribute to its vision for a more intelligent and connected maritime industry,” said Alexandre Lapointe, Chief Product Officer at OrbitMI. “Artificial intelligence has the power to transform how businesses operate, and I look forward to applying that potential in ways that deliver real value to our customers. It’s a privilege to work alongside a team so committed to innovation and impact.”