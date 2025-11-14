Palona AI and Goodcall Partner to Power “Goodcall for Restaurants” with Advanced Voice AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., November 14, 2025 — Today, Palona AI, a leader in multimodal AI for restaurants, and Goodcall, a pioneering voice-AI company founded by former Google engineers, announced a strategic partnership to launch Goodcall for Restaurants powered by Palona Voice AI.

This collaboration unites two Silicon Valley teams with a shared mission: to transform how restaurants interact with their guests through voice automation that feels natural, deeply integrated, and built specifically for the restaurant industry.

Goodcall’s AI platform already powers thousands of small businesses with smart answering, CRM, and booking automation. With Palona’s technology, Goodcall for Restaurants becomes a purpose-built solution for operators that integrates fully with POS systems, online ordering, delivery, reservations, waitlists, and loyalty programs — ensuring that every customer call turns into a revenue opportunity.

“Restaurants still rely heavily on the phone, yet service expectations have changed,” said Maria Zhang, CEO of Palona AI. “By partnering with Goodcall, we’re combining their proven expertise in AI-driven voice systems with Palona’s restaurant domain intelligence to create something the industry has been waiting for — a voice AI that actually understands hospitality.”

The partnership also signals a long-term commitment to the restaurant community. Palona and Goodcall will expand feature support across reservations, waitlists, takeout, delivery, and loyalty programs, transforming the restaurant phone into a profitable, data-driven guest channel — available in both English and Spanish, 24/7.

“This partnership is about focus,” said Bob Summers, CEO of Goodcall. “For five years, we’ve seen the power of AI voice agents in everyday business. Together with Palona, we’re dedicating that power entirely to restaurants — bringing them the most sophisticated, reliable, and brand-authentic voice AI service in the industry.”