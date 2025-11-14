West Shore Home Enters Nashville Market as Homeowners Choose Renovation Over Relocation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., November 14, 2025 — West Shore Home, one of the fastest-growing home remodeling companies in the nation, has expanded into the Nashville market, bringing the company’s technology-powered remodeling experience to homeowners across Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville expansion arrives as the region’s housing market drives homeowners toward renovation over relocation. The median cost of a renovation in Nashville jumped from $15,000 in 2015 to $25,000 in 2023, reflecting growing consumer investment in home upgrades. With 2.1 million residents in the greater Nashville metro and 717,000 in Davidson County alone, the market presents strong demand for bathroom, window, entry door, and floor remodeling services.

“Nashville homeowners face a decision many Americans are making right now: move or improve,” said B.J. Werzyn, Founder and CEO of West Shore Home. “The data shows they’re choosing to invest in their homes — but they also expect quality work done quickly and professionally. We’re bringing a remodeling experience built on technology, speed, and consistency to meet that demand.”

The company’s approach combines proprietary technology, including optical measurement systems, AI-powered scheduling, and digital design applications, with company-employed installers rather than subcontractors. Projects include bathroom remodels, flooring, and window and door replacements. Many projects can be completed in as little as one day, eliminating the extended timelines and coordination challenges of traditional renovation projects.

The expansion into Middle Tennessee extends West Shore Home’s national footprint to more than 40 markets. The company has completed over 300,000 bathroom renovations since its founding, generating a proprietary dataset that informs its AI systems and enables the standardization of projects traditionally handled by fragmented local contractors.

Nashville homeowners can schedule free design consultations and explore West Shore Home’s services at westshorehome.com.

Located at 900 Airpark Commerce Drive, Suite 404 in Nashville, West Shore Home will hire locally across design, installation, and plumbing roles. Those interested can visit the company’s Careers page for more information.