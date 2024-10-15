Partnership announcement by signing of the MOU from SELCO Foundation and Rotary Club of Bangalore to strengthen 100 primary health centers in Karnataka with solar energy

Bangalore, 15th October 2024: This is in continuation of the “Energy for Health” program launched by SELCO (Solar Electric Lighting Corporation Companu) Foundation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India, State Health Departments and other partners to sustainably power 25,000 last mile healthcare facilities across 12 States in India by 2026. SELCO Foundation in partnership with National Health Mission, Govt. of Karnataka has already powered over 1150 public health centers in Karnataka.

SELCO Foundation and Rotary Club of Bangalore are happy to announce their partnership to further the agenda of sustainable healthcare in Karnataka. As part of this joint initiative, 100 rural primary health centers across 5-6 districts shall be equipped with decentralized renewable energy solutions to improve energy resilience and expand access to reliable and quality primary healthcare to over 2 million rural population.

To catalyze a transformative shift in primary healthcare delivery in Karnataka, this initiative is aimed at equipping 100 public health centers with robust, sustainable energy infrastructure to enhance the quality, accessibility, and reliability of primary healthcare services, particularly maternal and child health, while simultaneously mitigating climate change impacts and fostering a resilient healthcare system. This project seeks to create a replicable model for scaling up sustainable energy interventions across the state, ultimately contributing to improved health outcomes, reduced energy expenditures, and a healthier, more equitable society.