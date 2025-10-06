People Forum of India Appoints Shri Lakshan Dhiraj as National Chairman of Youth Wing

New Delhi, October 6, 2025: In a significant development, the People Forum of India (National Bharat Sevak Samaj), a Government of India Organisation, has appointed Shri Lakshan Dhiraj as the National Chairman of its Youth Wing. The appointment was formally approved by Dr. S. Manimozhiyaan, National Chairman of the Forum, and came into effect on Monday, October 6, 2025.

According to an official statement issued by Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman and In-charge of Administration & Organization, the appointment entrusts Shri Dhiraj with the responsibility of leading youth-oriented initiatives across the country. He will focus on mobilizing young citizens towards national integration, social responsibility, and community welfare.

“This appointment reflects the Forum’s continued commitment to empowering the youth and nurturing leadership that contributes to India’s development goals,” said Dr. Mallappa. “Shri Lakshan Dhiraj’s energy and vision are expected to strengthen the organisation’s mission of service and unity.” Shri Lakshan Dhiraj expressed his gratitude and shared his vision for the Youth Wing: “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and look forward to engaging with the youth of our nation. Together, we will work towards social welfare, skill development, and encouraging young citizens to actively participate in initiatives that strengthen our communities and foster unity across India.”

As National Chairman of the Youth Wing, Shri Dhiraj will work to expand the Forum’s outreach among young people and inspire voluntary participation in programmes aligned with national welfare, skill development, and social service.

The People Forum of India (NBSS) operates under the broader mission of promoting social welfare and public service across the nation through voluntary, non-political engagement. The organisation continues to collaborate with both State and Central Government bodies to implement initiatives that benefit communities across India.