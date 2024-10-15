Pepperfry Partners with Infra.Market to Elevate Customer Experience and Product Range

Mumbai, 15th October 2024: Pepperfry, India’s leading ecommerce furniture and home d and r company, and Infra.Market, one of India’s leading construction materials companies with its in-house brand IVAS, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance customer experience and offer a wider range of products and services. Pepperfry’s presence in Infra.Market stores, along with the availability of IVAS in Pepperfry stores, will create a one-stop destination for all home needs. Consumers will have access to a wide range of products and services, from furniture, mattresses, and home d and r to renovation services and building materials, all conveniently located under one roof.

Starting from October, Pepperfry and Infra.Market are joining forces to launch Store-in-Store (SIS) formats of Pepperfry in Infra.Market locations across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Aurangabad, Alibaug, Panvel, Nagpur, and Nashik. Additionally, IVAS aims to power Pepperfry’s modular furniture segment in existing Pepperfry stores across Mumbai, Pune, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. Together, they will offer a curated selection from multiple brands, providing a seamless shopping experience that allows customers to effectively visualize and plan their projects in one convenient setting.

Over the next three months, Pepperfry aims to expand to more than 20 SIS formats within Infra.Market stores, while IVAS plans to further enhance its presence in Pepperfry locations.

Speaking about the partnership, Ashish Shah, Co-Founder and CEO at Pepperfry, said, “This partnership with Infra.Market and IVAS, reiterates our mission to deliver a comprehensive and seamless home solutions experience to our customers. With this collaboration, we can leverage each other’s extensive network of stores and supply chain infrastructure to enhance our offering and provide a one-stop destination for all home needs to our customers – from tiles, custom modular furniture, electricals, paints, sanitaryware to home decor, mattress and furniture, all under one roof. Customers across these cities will now have access to 1,000s of brands and 100s of product categories through a unique omnichannel experience.”

The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for comprehensive home and construction material solutions by introducing dedicated sections in Infra.Market and Pepperfry stores, featuring quality building materials alongside stylish home furnishings.

IVAS, powered by Infra.Market, is revolutionizing the home building and renovation space by offering a comprehensive range of products, including tiles, slabs, quartz, sanitaryware, bath fittings, fans, lighting, appliances, modular kitchens and wardrobes, designer hardware, and laminates.