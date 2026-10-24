PHDCCI Organises Training Programme on Marine (Cargo) Insurance to Strengthen Industry Knowledge and Claims Management Practices

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in association with the Insurance Foundation of India (IFI), organised a one-day training programme on “Marine (Cargo) Insurance” at PHD House, New Delhi, on 23 October 2026. The programme brought together insurance professionals and subject-matter experts to discuss key aspects of marine cargo insurance, risk assessment, policy coverage, underwriting, claims management and dispute resolution.

The programme commenced with welcome remarks by Ms Babeeta Sharma, Director, PHDCCI. Mr S. K. Sethi, Founder & CEO, Insurance Foundation of India, and Director, RIA Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., conducted the introductory session and addressed the importance and growth of marine cargo insurance.

The technical sessions covered a wide range of practical and regulatory aspects of marine insurance. Mr Jyoti Shahi, Growth Leader – Marine Insurance, AON Insurance Brokers Private Limited, shared insights on marine cargo coverage, risk assessment, critical underwriting considerations, important policy clauses and developments in the sector over the past five years.

Mr Shiv Wanchoo, National Head – Claims, AON, led a dedicated session on claims procedures, focusing on expediting claims, procedural requirements, real-life case studies, and measures to avoid disputes in marine insurance claims.

Mr S. K. Jain, Insurance Expert and Author, and former Vice President & Director, Insurance Brokers Association of India, discussed Incoterms 2020, different types of marine insurance policies, the significance of policy clauses, the Marine Insurance Act and the nature of cargo losses associated with different products and packaging.

The programme also examined the insurer’s perspective on marine cargo claims through a session by Dr Yoginder Paul, Advocate and former Regional Manager, National Insurance Company Limited. The session highlighted considerations involved in evaluating and processing claims.

Further insights into practical claims handling were provided by Mr. Piyush Singhal, Director – Non-Motor Claims, and IIISLA Fellow, VP Singhal and Co. Insurance Surveyors and Loss Assessors Private Limited. His session focused on case studies involving insurance clauses, repudiated claims, loss minimisation, salvage management, restoration of affected cargo, recovery optimisation and effective claims handling.

The programme featured interactive question-and-answer sessions, enabling participants to engage with the experts and gain practical insights into managing marine cargo risks and navigating insurance claims.

Through such capacity-building initiatives, PHDCCI continues to promote industry knowledge, professional development and greater understanding of insurance practices that support trade, cargo movement and risk management.