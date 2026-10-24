East Point Engineering Students Build IoT Prototype That Lets Vehicles Warn Each Other of Road Hazards

ESP32-based system uses sensors for distance, visibility, accident, and alcohol detection, with real-time alerts and GPS sharing

Bengaluru, October 24, 2026 – In a technology-led approach to road safety, students from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering at East Point College of Engineering & Technology (EPCET), Bengaluru, have developed an IoT-based vehicle-to-vehicle communication prototype designed to enable vehicles to detect hazards and share real-time warnings with one another.

The project, titled “IoT Based Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication Using Chain Collision Prevention”, was developed by Akshitha Krishna, Gali Yaswanth Sinha, Janhavi K, and S Lekhana Priya under the guidance of Asst. Prof. Kanchana R. The prototype uses ESP32-based vehicles and combines ultrasonic, LDR, accelerometer and alcohol sensors to detect multiple road-safety conditions.

The system is designed to detect distance, visibility or glare, accidents and alcohol-related risk, and communicate warnings to another vehicle. According to the project brief, alerts are displayed on vehicle LCDs, while GPS information can be transmitted through Telegram to support immediate location sharing during an incident.

The project team reports that the prototype successfully detected distance, glare, accidents and alcohol levels and shared alerts in real time. The LCD warnings appeared instantly, GPS information was transmitted correctly, and the sensors performed as intended during the project testing described in the brief.

Speaking about the project, Rajiv Gowda, CEO , East Point Group of Institutions, said: “Road safety is one of those areas where technology has to work before a problem becomes an accident. The idea of vehicles communicating with each other and warning a driver about a developing risk is both technically interesting and socially relevant. Projects like this show how our students can take emerging technologies and apply them to everyday challenges.”

The project demonstrates the potential of connected embedded systems for faster hazard communication and emergency response. As a prototype, it represents an early engineering implementation rather than a production-ready vehicle safety system; wider real-world testing and integration with automotive systems would be required before deployment at scale.