PM Modi’s Vision Strengthens Confidence Across Indian Industry: Assocham

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day message, saying his vision for India’s development has given the business community greater confidence about the country’s economic future.

Assocham said the Prime Minister’s emphasis on self-reliance, manufacturing, technology, infrastructure and innovation provides a clear direction for Indian industry as the country works towards its long-term development goals.

The industry body highlighted the importance of creating a stronger domestic manufacturing base while improving India’s competitiveness in global markets. It said continued policy support and investment in emerging sectors could help businesses expand capacity, create jobs and contribute more significantly to economic growth.

The Prime Minister’s focus on entrepreneurship and technology was also seen as important for India’s young workforce and the country’s rapidly evolving business ecosystem.

According to Assocham, the confidence generated by the government’s development vision can encourage businesses to take a longer-term view of investment, innovation and expansion.

The industry body said a combination of policy stability, infrastructure development, technological progress and private-sector participation will be critical for turning India’s growth ambitions into sustained economic opportunities.