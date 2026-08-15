India’s Wholesale Inflation Climbs to 9.78% in July

New Delhi, August 15, 2026: India’s wholesale price inflation rose to 9.78 per cent in July, reflecting a sharp increase in wholesale prices during the month and adding to concerns over cost pressures across the economy.

The latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data point to higher price pressures at the wholesale level, with movements in key commodity groups influencing the overall inflation reading.

The increase could have implications for manufacturers, traders and businesses as higher input costs can affect production expenses and profit margins. Industries that rely heavily on commodities and raw materials may face greater pressure if elevated wholesale prices persist.

For policymakers, the July reading will be closely watched alongside retail inflation and other economic indicators to assess whether the rise represents a temporary spike or the beginning of a broader price trend.

Businesses and markets are likely to monitor commodity prices, input costs and demand conditions in the coming months as they assess the impact of wholesale inflation on the wider economy.