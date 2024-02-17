PowerPod joins peaq to demolish critical barrier to electric vehicle adoption

February 17, 2024 — peaq, the blockchain for real-world applications, announces the expansion of its ecosystem, as PowerPod joins to decentralize electric vehicle (EV) charging. PowerPod is building a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) of community-owned EV charging stations. As part of the integration, the project will use peaq as the layer-1 backbone for its DePIN, using it to store charging session data, handle transactions, and reward the users with tokens for powering a more sustainable future of mobility.

Seen as an eco-friendlier version, EVs are growing more popular by the day. Deterring this growth is the lack of available infrastructure, especially chargers, with about one-third prospective EV buyers citing such concerns as the reason they didn’t go ahead with the purchase. The hundreds of thousands of private chargers set up by EV owners could be a massive boon to the industry, closing a vital gap while empowering individuals to earn from their energy assets.

PowerPod is building a platform that will enable people to do just that —- open up their EV chargers for fellow drivers to use and earn rewards for providing the charging service. Besides its app, which will enable these interactions, PowerPod is also working on a range of hardware devices, including a smart charger adapter, a charger, and a travel adapter that will enable EV owners to charge their vehicles from regular sockets. These devices will make up a DePIN handling charging session data and enabling drivers to pay for the energy.

As part of its integration with peaq, PowerPod will outfit these devices with their multi-chain self-sovereign peaq IDs, enabling them to connect with the blockchain. It will also leverage peaq for data storage and eventually launch its token on the peaq mainnet, set to go live in the coming months. It will also use peaq to set up its rewards mechanism, granting users tokens for interacting with the DePIN.