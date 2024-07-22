Pre-Budget Quote Around Cybersecurity Sector By Mr. Mohan Krishnamurthy Madwachar, Country Manager, Sattrix

“As we anticipate the upcoming Union Budget of India, we look forward to increased allocation for cybersecurity initiatives. This funding could enhance infrastructure to handle larger data volumes and complex threats, improving detection and mitigation capabilities. Investments in cybersecurity education are crucial to address the talent shortage. Lowering GST on cybersecurity products and services would make them more accessible, encouraging broader adoption.
Introducing tax breaks for companies utilizing SOC services would incentivize robust cybersecurity investments, potentially expanding our client base. Supporting Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) would combine government resources with private sector expertise, fostering a stronger national cyber defense strategy. We also hope for financial boosts through R&D grants and subsidies, promoting innovative homegrown security solutions. Prioritizing cybersecurity in the budget will empower providers to effectively safeguard India’s digital infrastructure.”