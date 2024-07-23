Quote on Union Budget 2024 – EV Sector, Pegasystems, India, and UGRO Capital

Budget reaction quote and video from Mr. Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director, UGRO Capital.

Reacting on the Union Budget, Mr. Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director, UGRO Capital said, “Today’s Union Budget is a remarkable step forward for MSME credit. At UGRO Capital, we believe MSMEs play a vital role in our economy, particularly in addressing employment challenges in a country of our size. The budget’s focus on MSMEs addresses these issues head-on. Increasing the limit of MUDRA loans, the credit guarantee scheme for capital expenditure and machinery purchases, and the emphasis on public sector banks’ credit assessment and solving the problem of MSME which comes under distress are all groundbreaking measures. These announcements collectively signify a significant focus on MSMEs, empowering lending institutions in priority sector to provide more credit and continue building our nation. We are hopeful that the fine print will favor lending institutions dedicated to MSMEs, allowing us to continue our mission of national development.”

Budget Quote – Deepak Visweswaraiah, Vice President, Platform Engineering and Site Managing Director, Pegasystems, India

“With an emphasis on welfare for the youth, women, and farmers reflecting a holistic approach to societal progress, this budget isn’t just about numbers, it’s about people and their potential that sets the stage for a very positive development.

Designed to drive productivity and build resilience in inclusive human resource development, social justice, and advancements in innovation, next-generation reforms, and R&D among other key economic pillars, the budget does lay a robust foundation for India’s sustainable growth and development. Coupled with heavy investments in public digital infrastructure with private players, it has aimed to ensure a brighter future for all segments of society.

The new ₹3 lakh crore scheme and ₹10 lakh loans for higher education, along with plans to skill 20 lakh young Indians and provide internships to one crore youth, highlight India’s dedication to talent development and diversity. This budgetary initiative is set to put India on the global map as a leader in youth skill development and workforce excellence, creating an excellent pathway to vision 2047.”