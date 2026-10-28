RAKEZ partners with SICCI to support South Indian businesses’ UAE expansion

Ras Al Khaimah | Oct 28: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) concluded a business roadshow in Chennai, India, strengthening its engagement with South Indian businesses through a new partnership with the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), an industry roundtable and a series of company meetings. The engagements focused on exploring opportunities for manufacturing, business expansion and regional growth through Ras Al Khaimah, while fostering closer trade and investment ties between India and the UAE.

The MoU, signed by RAKEZ Strategic Partnership Manager Mohammed Alblooshi and SICCI Executive Committee Member Gopi Koteeswaran, aims to facilitate trade, investor referrals and business expansion opportunities for South Indian companies. The partnership will strengthen connections between SICCI’s business network and RAKEZ, creating new avenues for cooperation and investment in Ras Al Khaimah.

At the jointly hosted roundtable, titled ‘Discover Your UAE Expansion Pathway’, RAKEZ engaged with members of the South Indian business community on opportunities to enter the UAE and wider Middle East markets. Discussions focused on Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive business environment, strategic connectivity and comprehensive range of solutions for companies looking to establish or expand their regional operations.

The delegation also held more than a dozen business meetings across Chennai, engaging with a diversified conglomerate and companies operating in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, automotive components, natural stone and mining, electric vehicle batteries, speciality chemicals, petrochemicals, and oil and gas. These discussions explored potential expansion opportunities and how RAKEZ’s industrial infrastructure, business facilities and support services could meet the companies’ operational needs.

Commenting on the roadshow, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “India continues to be one of our most important business partners, and South India represents a particularly dynamic market with strong capabilities across manufacturing, technology and industrial sectors. Our engagements in Chennai reinforced the growing interest among Indian businesses in accessing new markets through the UAE. Through our partnership with SICCI, we are creating a more direct channel for businesses to explore opportunities, build connections and take their expansion plans forward. At RAKEZ, our focus is on helping these companies translate their international ambitions into sustainable business operations.”

The roadshow builds on RAKEZ’s established relationship with the Indian business community. Today, the economic zone is home to more than 15,000 India-linked businesses, including prominent names such as commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, consumer goods company Dabur, armoured vehicle manufacturer Mahindra RAK and dielectric film producer Xpro India Limited of the Birla Group, among many others.

Through continued engagement with Indian industry bodies and businesses, RAKEZ aims to further strengthen economic cooperation, support cross-border investment and position Ras Al Khaimah as a competitive destination for South Indian enterprises seeking to expand internationally.