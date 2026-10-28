Japan Airlines (JAL) and CHAMP extend strategic partnership to advance next-generation cargo operations

Long-standing collaboration enters a new phase, establishing the journey toward Cargospot neo and a more connected, intelligent cargo ecosystem

Luxembourg, Oct 28 – Japan Airlines (JAL) has renewed its long-standing partnership with CHAMP Cargosystems for multiple years, opening the next chapter in a 12-year relationship built on trust, operational excellence, and shared innovation. The renewed agreement provides the foundation for JAL and CHAMP to begin shaping the airline’s future transition from its current cargo management environment to Cargospot neo.

This next phase positions JAL to build on the proven digital foundation already supporting its cargo business, while preparing for a more unified, connected, and future-ready operating model. Through the program, the two companies will align JAL’s evolving future business requirements with the capabilities of Cargospot neo, creating a clear pathway for the airline’s continued cargo digitalization.

Cargospot neo is CHAMP’s reimagined next-generation cargo management system. It runs on the state-of-the-art CHAMP neo Platform, featuring an API native architecture and AI at its core; designed to bring operational, commercial, and financial processes together in one unified environment. It supports simpler integration across airlines, forwarders, ground handlers, and technology partners, while giving cargo organizations greater visibility, flexibility, and room to automate.

AI-enabled by design, Cargospot neo also provides a foundation for increasingly intelligent cargo operations leading to further automation. This includes AI automation opportunities to strengthen decision-making, improve capacity and commercial planning, streamline processes, and respond faster to changing customer and market needs. Together, these capabilities enable airlines to modernize at their own pace while protecting operational continuity.

The renewed partnership builds on a strong record of collaboration and innovation. JAL and CHAMP have previously introduced digital services that enable fully paperless domestic cargo processes and provide self-service capabilities to JAL’s global partner community through its International and Domestic portal, including APIs and mobile capabilities. These services already run on CHAMP’s proven neo Platform, the same foundation that underpins Cargospot neo Airline. JAL also uses a broad range of CHAMP solutions across its cargo network, reinforcing a relationship that spans core operations, customs and security compliance, and business intelligence.