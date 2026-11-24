Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 24 : Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) was recognised for excellence in labour accommodation, receiving third place in the Best Investment in Labour Accommodations sub-category for facilities housing fewer than 10,000 workers at the fourth Emirates Labour Market Award. The recognition honours RAKEZ’s Al Ghail labour accommodation.

Organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the ceremony took place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in the presence of HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The award recognises RAKEZ’s investment in developing an integrated living environment for the workforce within Al Ghail’s industrial ecosystem. Its approach combines accommodation management and health and safety standards with wellbeing initiatives, training, recreational programmes and supporting amenities, placing workers’ quality of life at the centre of its offering.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “A strong industrial ecosystem depends on the people who sustain it. Investing in their living environment is an important part of building a destination where businesses and their teams can thrive. This recognition reflects the commitment of our teams to workforce wellbeing and reinforces our determination to keep improving. As Al Ghail develops, we will continue investing in the quality of life of the people who live and work there.”

Workforce accommodation is an integral part of RAKEZ’s support for industrial investors, helping companies meet their operational requirements and the needs of their employees. Building on this approach, Al Ghail’s wider development plans include expanded workforce accommodation and enhanced amenities alongside new warehouses, additional industrial land and improvements to roads and utilities. Together, these investments will create capacity for industrial growth while strengthening the living and working environment within the zone.

The achievement marks RAKEZ’s second consecutive year of recognition at the Emirates Labour Market Award, following its first-place win in the Small to Medium Labour Accommodations subcategory at the previous edition. It reflects a sustained focus on workforce welfare that will continue to guide investment in Al Ghail as the industrial community grows.