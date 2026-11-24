Mumbai: Sataak Sports India Pvt. Ltd., has announced Sataack 50 – a professional tennis-ball cricket league designed to provide aspiring cricketers with opportunities to compete in a structured franchise-based environment. Featuring six men’s and six women’s franchises, the competition aims to bring grassroots talent into the organised sporting ecosystem while creating a dedicated platform for women cricketers. The league is founded by Vijay Arora, with Uma V, Satish Mane, Jitesh Shah and Lalit Shah serving as Co-Founders.

Founded by Vijay Arora, Sataack 50 will bring together promising Indian players and international cricketing talent in a distinctive 50-ball format. The league’s announced sporting leadership includes former India cricketer Virender Sehwag as League Commissioner and Mithali Raj as Female League Ambassador.

The event announcement also features former England cricketer Paul Nixon as Overseas Consultant and Global League Coach, Venkatesh Prasad, Venkatapathy Raju and Veda Krishnamurthy, with roles spanning league ambassadorship and coaching.

Creating a professional pathway for grassroots cricketers

Tennis-ball cricket has a significant presence across India, with community tournaments, neighbourhood competitions and local sporting events providing opportunities for aspiring players to demonstrate their skills. Despite its popularity, the format has relatively limited connections to organised professional competitions.

Sataack 50 seeks to address this gap by establishing a platform where players can progress from grassroots participation to franchise-level competition through a formal selection process. The initiative is focused on identifying talent from smaller cities and communities, where players may possess competitive abilities but lack access to established cricket academies, professional coaching networks or wider sporting exposure.

Through a nationwide scouting programme, the organisers have created opportunities for eligible players to demonstrate their abilities before selection panels. The selection structure assesses players through competitive performance rather than relying exclusively on previous sporting affiliations. By connecting local cricketing talent with a professional league environment, Sataack 50 aims to expand the visibility of tennis-ball cricket and encourage greater participation in organised competitions.

Six men’s and six women’s franchises

One of the league’s defining features is its decision to establish separate competitions for men and women, with six franchises in each category. The structure places women’s cricket at the centre of the initiative, providing female players with a dedicated competitive environment alongside the men’s tournament.

The organisers believe that greater access to structured competitions can help address some of the challenges faced by aspiring women cricketers, particularly those who have limited opportunities to participate in organised sporting events. The women’s competition is intended to provide participants with opportunities to demonstrate their skills, gain competitive experience and interact with international players.

Rather than positioning women’s participation as an additional activity, Sataack 50 has incorporated it into the league’s principal franchise structure. The initiative also seeks to encourage young men and women to view cricket as an accessible sporting opportunity, regardless of their geographical location or previous exposure to organised competition.

Cricketing personalities and their roles

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, a Padma Shri awardee, has been appointed League Commissioner. His association brings the experience of an established international cricketer to a competition seeking to create opportunities for players outside conventional professional pathways.

Mithali Raj, Padma Shri awardee and one of India’s most celebrated women cricketers, has been named Female League Ambassador. Her role gives the women’s competition a prominent sporting representative and reinforces the league’s stated focus on women’s participation.

Former England cricketer Paul Nixon will serve as Overseas Consultant and Global League Coach. His role brings an international perspective to the league’s coaching and sporting framework.

Venkatesh Prasad has been named Team Ambassador, while Venkatapathy Raju will serve as Male Head Coach. Veda Krishnamurthy has been named Female Head Coach. Together, these appointments bring experience across league representation, coaching and the men’s and women’s sides of the competition.

These designations follow the event announcement and distinguish the roles assigned to each personality within the league’s announced structure.

Nationwide free trials across 15 states

Free player trials have already been conducted across 15 states in India and are currently ongoing, giving aspiring cricketers opportunities to participate in the league’s selection process. Locations include Amritsar, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Guwahati, Chennai and Goa, among other cities.

The trials are designed to be accessible to players from different economic and geographical backgrounds. Participation is free, helping reduce initial financial barriers for players who may not have access to established sporting networks. All players who registered have also been provided free insurance coverage.

The selection process includes registration, screening, trials, evaluation and ranking. Eligible players who progress through these stages will enter a central player pool, followed by franchise selection in accordance with the league’s regulations. Players between 18 and 30 years of age are eligible to participate, subject to the league’s selection criteria.

The nationwide trial process is underway, with further updates on selection and franchise proceedings to be communicated through official league announcements.

A distinctive 50-ball cricket format

Sataack 50 will feature a competitive format in which each team faces 50 legal deliveries per innings, divided into 10 overs of five balls each. Unlike conventional cricket, where an over consists of six legal deliveries, the league’s format will feature five-ball overs.

The shorter structure is designed to encourage attacking cricket, quicker decision-making and greater tactical involvement throughout the contest. With limited deliveries available, batters will need to balance aggressive scoring with wicket preservation, while bowlers and captains will have fewer opportunities to recover from unsuccessful passages of play.

The format will also require teams to make effective decisions concerning field placements, bowling combinations and batting strategies. For aspiring players, the competition is intended to provide an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities in a fast-paced environment.

The organisers believe that the format can help establish a distinctive identity for tennis-ball cricket while retaining the competitive principles of organised team sport.

Vijay Arora’s vision for talent development and inclusion

Speaking about the initiative, Vijay Arora, Founder of Sataack 50, said, “Sataack 50 was created with a larger purpose than simply putting another cricket league on the calendar. We want to create a platform where talent can be discovered, developed and given a stage, irrespective of where a player comes from.”

Arora said the initiative is intended to provide opportunities for players who may otherwise remain outside established sporting structures. “Our biggest mission is to bring women into the mainstream through sport. We want men and women to feel that they belong on the field, that their talent deserves to be seen and that cricket can open doors for them,” he added.

The organisers have identified women’s participation and grassroots talent discovery as two principal objectives of the competition. The league also seeks to provide participants with opportunities to gain recognition through sporting performance and compete in a professionally organised environment.

Bringing Indian and international cricketing talent together

Beyond domestic participation, Sataack 50 intends to bring international players into its franchise structure, creating opportunities for developing Indian cricketers to compete alongside overseas talent. The initiative is expected to introduce participants to different playing styles, tactical approaches and competitive experiences.

International participation is also intended to broaden the sporting reach of the competition and establish connections between grassroots cricket communities. For domestic players, the opportunity to compete with international cricketers could provide additional exposure to different approaches to the game.

The organisers envisage the league as a platform that connects community-level participation with structured competitive opportunities.

Looking ahead

Sataack 50 represents an effort to create a professional framework around a cricket format that is already widely played across India. Its structure combines nationwide scouting, separate men’s and women’s franchises, international participation and a distinctive 50-ball competition.

The inaugural season is scheduled in 2027. Further announcements concerning franchise identities, player participation, venues and fixtures are expected from the organisers.

By placing grassroots talent identification and women’s participation within the same professional framework, Sataack 50 aims to create additional opportunities for aspiring cricketers while expanding the competitive landscape of tennis-ball cricket in India.

About Sataack 50

Sataack 50 is a professional tennis-ball cricket league featuring 12 franchises, comprising six men’s and six women’s teams. Each innings consists of 10 overs of five legal deliveries, making up 50 legal deliveries per side. Founded by Vijay Arora, with Uma V, Satish Mane, Jitesh Shah and Lalit Shah serving as Co-Founders the league is promoted by Sataak Sports India Private Limited.