RapidShyp Unveils Its App for Seamless eCommerce Shipping

National, 19th August 2025: RapidShyp, a tech-enabled shipping aggregation platform built to streamline logistics for D2C and eCommerce brands, has launched its platform on both Google play store and iOS mobile app. With 15+ courier partners, exciting shipping discounts, and coverage across 29,000+ pin codes, the app is designed to make eCommerce shipping faster, smarter, and digital. Backed by the decades of on-ground expertise of its parent company, Om Logistics, RapidShyp is set to deliver fulfillment capabilities that go beyond what traditional aggregators can offer.

One of the standout features of the RapidShyp app is Scan to Manifest, designed to make pickups faster and more efficient. Traditionally, couriers scan each package label individually during handovers, slowing down the process when dealing with multiple shipments.

With Scan to Manifest, sellers can now generate a single manifest barcode summarizing all their shipments and scan it directly from the app, no external scanner is required. This not only reduces pickup time but also ensures smoother, error-free bulk handovers, making shipping more effortless than ever before.

Some of its additional features include Smart Order Management, Next-Day Deliveries, Dedicated Shipping Advisors, RapidCOD, Multi-Courier Integration, Shipment Security Cover, etc. which are aimed at enhancing the user’s experience.