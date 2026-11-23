Vadodara, November 23, 2026: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited is making significant progress in its strategic expansion into the Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) segment, with the company securing long-term supply agreements and order confirmations covering nearly 50% of the planned capacity of its upcoming CCL manufacturing facility. The development marks a significant milestone for the company even before the commencement of commercial operations, highlighting encouraging customer traction from India’s leading Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry players.

The company has received a strong response from the PCB industry, with several renowned industry participants showing interest in its upcoming manufacturing capabilities. Alongside the confirmed customer commitments, discussions for the remaining production capacity are progressing at an advanced stage, supported by regular customer visits, meetings and a continued inflow of enquiries and orders.

CCL Project Moves Towards Commercialisation; Experienced Technical Team Onboarded to Strengthen Manufacturing and Quality Operations

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering’s Copper Clad Laminate project is progressing as per its planned execution schedule. Machinery is expected to arrive shortly, following which installation and other preparatory activities will be undertaken.

By onboarding an experienced team with deep technical expertise in Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) quality production, the company has significantly strengthened its operational leadership.

The facility is planned with an annual production capacity of 79.2 lakh sheets across five production lines. With nearly 50% of the planned capacity already backed by customer commitments, the company is entering the commercialisation phase with encouraging demand visibility even before the commencement of commercial operations.

Strong Financial Performance in Q2 FY27

Alongside the progress on its capacity expansion initiatives, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited delivered a strong financial performance during the second quarter of FY27, reporting healthy growth across key financial parameters.

During Q2 FY27, the company’s revenue registered a growth of 35.5% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased by 38.9%. Profit After Tax (PAT) recorded an even stronger growth of 56.1%, reflecting improvement in the company’s operating and financial performance.

The strong quarterly performance, coupled with the progress on the Copper Clad Laminate project, reflects the company’s focus on strengthening its business fundamentals, expanding its manufacturing capabilities and capitalising on emerging opportunities across its target industries.

Considering the prevailing CCL market prices and the long-term orders already secured, the company is well positioned to achieve significant growth in its CCL business, with the potential to generate substantially higher incremental revenue and profitability as the facility scales up to its planned capacity.

Growth Outlook – Substantial Upside Potential in Revenue and Profitability

The Copper Clad Laminate project is expected to emerge as a key growth driver for Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. The company has outlined a long-term target of generating additional ₹750 crore in annual revenue and approximately ₹150 crore in EBITDA from the CCL business, as the facility scales up to its planned capacity of 79.2 lakh sheets annually .

The figures above do not reflect the recent substantial increase in CCL pricing. Revised management guidance on additional revenue and profit for the CCL plant will be shared following the successful execution of current orders.

With a total project investment of approximately ₹338 crore, the company plans to progressively ramp up its five production lines, supported by encouraging customer response and orders already secured for nearly 50% of the planned capacity. Commercial production is expected to begin in February 2027.

Considering the prevailing CCL market prices and the long-term orders already secured, the company believes that its CCL business is well positioned to achieve exponential growth, with the potential to generate substantially higher incremental revenue and profitability as the facility scales up to its planned capacity. This provides further upside potential to the company’s previously outlined revenue and EBITDA targets.

Alongside its established stainless-steel business, the CCL venture is expected to strengthen the company’s revenue base, diversify its product portfolio and create a significant avenue for long-term growth.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Vijay Sanghavi – MD & CFO of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited stated:

“We are pleased with the progress being made on our Copper Clad Laminate project and, more importantly, the encouraging response we are receiving from the market, particularly from the PCB industry. The receipt of long-term contracts and order confirmations from renowned companies, along with orders covering approximately 50% of our planned capacity, gives us considerable confidence in the demand outlook for the facility.

We are also witnessing a consistent flow of orders and enquiries, while discussions with several prospective customers for the remaining capacity are at an advanced stage. We are optimistic about securing further business in the coming period.

On the execution front, the project is progressing as per our planned timeline. Machinery is expected to arrive shortly, and we are working towards completing the SKU-level trial runs by December 2026 & January 2027, followed by the commencement of commercial production in January 2027 & February 2027.

The Copper Clad Laminate project represents an important step in our growth journey, allowing us to enter a new and promising segment within the PCB manufacturing value chain. With encouraging customer traction even before the commencement of commercial operations, we believe this business has the potential to become an important contributor to our future growth. Along with our existing business, we remain focused on expanding our market presence, strengthening customer relationships and delivering sustainable long-term value to our stakeholders.”