Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Debut in India with a Spectacular Night of Tech and Style in Mumbai

June 21, 2025: The Ray-Ban Meta Launch event, held on June 12th at Snowball Studio, Mumbai, was a standout success—blending innovation, style, and immersive experiences. The evening welcomed a dynamic mix of xx guests such as actors Vihaan Samat, Salim Merchant, Ranveer Brar, Ashna Shroff , fashion authorities, content creators and internet personalities such as Orhan Awatramani, among others. Guests had the opportunity to discover the future of wearable technology, with sounds by DJ Nida and Kenzani & Tech Panda. We’re excited to share the key moments and visuals from this unforgettable night.

Mesmerizing Installations and Photo op areas: The Guests entered through a striking reflective tunnel installation, creating an instantly Instagrammable moment while setting the tone for what lay ahead. One of the key attractions was the “Record the Vibe” ball pit photo booth, styled with metallic and monochrome spheres, inviting guests to engage with the Meta smart glasses by saying, “Hey Meta, record the vibe.” These activations blended interactivity, tech, and shareable moments—perfectly capturing the event’s future-forward, culture-led atmosphere.

Cutting-Edge Product Testing: Attendees had the opportunity to explore and experience the revolutionary Ray-Ban Meta collection firsthand. They discovered the advanced features and witnessed how Ray-Ban continues to push boundaries and redefine the future of eyewear. The Ray-Ban Meta collection left a lasting impression on all who experienced it.

Mumbai Maze: Guests stepped into a high-energy escape room powered by Ray-Ban Meta, where the race wasn’t against the clock—but against FOMO. Set inside a culture-fueled “Mumbai Maze,” the immersive experience transformed the city’s chaos and charm into a series of rapid-fire challenges, all leading up to one goal: making it out in time to catch the DJ set before the beat dropped. Each group was guided by a dedicated promoter who briefed them on tasks, ensured every challenge was completed, and kept the momentum going through the maze. It was a fast-paced, sensory-driven journey—powered by smart tech, and driven by the unmistakable pulse of Mumbai.

Italian Caffe: Set against a bold red façade and checkered tablecloths, the café invited guests to sit, sip, and explore the capabilities of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in a relaxed, café-style setting. Signage near the counter and at each table guided guests through the AI prompts—encouraging them to activate Meta with simple voice commands and ask playful questions like, “Hey Meta, what’s the most loved snack people enjoy with their coffee?” This setup blended lifestyle with tech, turning an everyday ritual into a smart, sensory moment.

AI Museum: In this immersive museum experience, attendees became curious explorers rather than passive viewers, moving through a curated space of textiles, textures, and timeless design. Each artwork was paired with elements that inspired the artist and offered a nostalgic nod to its era. With Ray-Ban Meta Glasses as their personal guide, guests uncovered cultural context, decoded symbolism, and engaged with each piece on their own terms—turning the exhibit into a journey of self-led discovery.

Music Experiences: DJ Nida and Kenzani & Tech Panda electrified the atmosphere with their mesmerizing beats, playing while wearing the Meta glasses and capturing moments live from the event. The combination of music and this cutting-edge eyewear created a unique audiovisual experience that left guests energized and captivated throughout the evening.