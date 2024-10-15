Razorpreneur 2.0 – India’s Smartest Creator Kaun’: Search for the next face of brand Bombay Shaving Company and more. Ft Tanmay Bhat, Sahiba Bali and others

October 15th, 2024: Building on the success of its Razorpreneur Platform – launched last year to enable the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country; Bombay Shaving Company – India’s next generation personal grooming brand (known for its breakthrough marketing) has just announced Razorpreneur 2.0 open.

This edition of Razorpreneur promises to be even more exciting and impactful than the first edition.

Razorpreneur 2.0 is the “Search For India’s Smartest Creator” and features the likes of Tanmay Bhat, Sahiba Bala, Revant Himatsingka and Shashank Mehta, as Razorgurus, joining BSC’s Founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande in this search.

This Razorpreneur initiative conceived to enable the spirit to entrepreneurship, has proven to be a differentiated and highly effective community building marketing tool for Bombay Shaving Company. The initiative will be hosted on the renowned The Barbershop with Shantanu podcast and platform; and is conceived on the premise that – the ability to create and monetise through the power of content is critical for entrepreneurial success.

In addition to a massive 30-45 day online drive with rich, informative, and exciting content that will drive UGC for the brand, Razorpreneur 2.0 will go into colleges and universities and city streets across India to demonstrate the power of content creation through BSC’s Sensi Smart 3 razor and reward India’s Smartest Creators.

Razoprenuer 2.0 kicks off with an exciting Masterclass on The Barbershop Podcast, featuring a powerhouse line-up of successful creators and entrepreneurs from diverse fields. The session includes insights from Tanmay Bhat, comedian and content creator; Sahiba Bali, actor, and influencer; Shashank Mehta, Founder & CEO of The Whole Truth and Revant Himatsingka, famously known as Foodpharmer. Hosted by Shantanu Deshpande, this engaging conversation explores the evolving creator economy and highlights how content plays a pivotal role in entrepreneurial success. The thought leaders shared actionable tips on how to monetize content and thrive in today’s competitive landscape, offering invaluable guidance for both entrepreneurs and creators alike.

Masterclass:

With this, the brand announced a nationwide challenge via its social media handles and TBWS – inviting all creators to demonstrate their learnings by creating meaningful, impactful, and effective content with the Sensi Smart 3 razors. Top performers will have the honor of being recognized as India’s Smartest Creators by the Razorgurus and win valuable rewards to truly enhance their careers as successful creators and influencers

Some of the rewards include:

An annual contract with BSC and Bombae as creator of choice for its brand campaigns

Mentorship by Shantanu and other Razorgurus

Cash rewards for top performing content

Commission on razors sold

And an opportunity to feature on The BarberShop with Shantanu in a grand Finale.

Commenting on the initiative, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company said, “We are incredibly proud of the success of the inaugural season of Razorpreneur, with our creative take on ‘selling’. With the second edition this year, we are shifting our focus to the art of content creation, recognizing it as a critical skill for today’s entrepreneurs. At Bombay Shaving Company, we have always embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, and this initiative is designed to enable and reward that very spirit of India’s Smartest Content Creator” Also sharing thoughts on the second edition of Razorpreneur 2.0, Gauri Malhotra, CMO, Bombay Shaving Company said “This season, we’re shifting our focus towards the powerful intersection of content and entrepreneurship. The SENSI SMART 3 Razor will remain central to this journey, encouraging participants to craft content that not only engages but drives results. We’re excited to see the creativity and passion this will inspire, and we look forward to supporting the growth of India’s next wave of creators and entrepreneurs”

Razorpreneur 2.0 has been conceptualised and produced by Bombay Shaving Company, with strategic content and execution support and enabled by YOSO Media – A Delhi Based Content Strategy and Marketing Company