Remember ’90s Summers Metro Shoes Channels That Nostalgia In Its New Collection

Mumbai, Apr 06: Remember summers that tasted like ice candy and sounded like your favourite cassette on loop? Days filled with handheld video games, fizzy soda breaks, and long, unhurried afternoons that melted into easy evenings. METRO SHOES brings that feeling back with its latest collection, Colour Play, capturing the carefree spirit of ’90s summers in a fresh, playful way.

Celebrating its heritage of walking with India over the last decade, METRO looks back to simpler times, when plans were spontaneous, style was instinctive, colour was everywhere, and the smallest moments brought the greatest joy. At the heart of the collection are four standout shades – Candy Orange, Soda Pop Pink, Mix Tape Green, and Game Blue, each drawing from distinct cues of ’ 90s pop culture.

Leading the line-up is METRO ’s iconic asymmetric cross-strap slingback sandals, a silhouette that’s lightweight, easy to wear and moves seamlessly through the day. This is the pair you’ll keep reaching for, all summer.