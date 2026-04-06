IIM Sambalpur Celebrates Milestone Journey With 10th Annual Convocation, Governor of Odisha Graces the Event

Mumbai, Apr 06: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, celebrated its 10th Annual Convocation, with 416 students receiving their degrees across 5 programmes. The 76%-women-graduating batch had 314 students from the MBA batch (2024–26), 39 from the Executive MBA batch (2023–25), 36 from Executive MBA batch (2024–26), 17 from the Executive MBA for Working Professionals batch (2024–26), 5 PhD for Working Professionals, and 5 PhD scholars. Chief Guest, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, graced the event. Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India, was the Guest of Honour and Prof. Chandan Chowdhury, Chairperson-In-charge, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur, & Prof. Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, Director IIM Sambalpur at the auspicious event.

Chairman’s Gold Medal was awarded to Srijan Chakraborty (MBA Batch 2024-26), Varsha Sameer Meher (EX MBA Batch 2023-25), Priyanka Rath (EX MBA Batch 2024-26) and Allwyn Francis (MBAWP Batch 2024-26), Director’s Gold Medal was conferred to Chirag Kundra (MBA Batch 2024-26), Sk Aftabuddin Mohammed (EX MBA Batch 2023-25), Rajkishore Kar (EX MBA Batch 2024-26) and Alok Shukla (MBAWP Batch 2024-26) and IIM Sambalpur Gold Medal For Best All Round Performance was awarded to Manya Singh (MBA Batch 2024-26).