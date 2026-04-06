IIM Sambalpur Celebrates Milestone Journey With 10th Annual Convocation, Governor of Odisha Graces the Event

Mumbai, Apr 06: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, celebrated its 10th Annual Convocation, with 416 students receiving their degrees across 5 programmes. The 76%-women-graduating batch had 314 students from the MBA batch (2024–26), 39 from the Executive MBA batch (2023–25), 36 from Executive MBA batch (2024–26), 17 from the Executive MBA for Working Professionals batch (2024–26), 5 PhD for Working Professionals, and 5 PhD scholars. Chief Guest, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, graced the event. Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India, was the Guest of Honour and Prof. Chandan Chowdhury, Chairperson-In-charge, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur, & Prof. Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal, Director IIM Sambalpur at the auspicious event.
Chairman’s Gold Medal was awarded to Srijan Chakraborty (MBA Batch 2024-26), Varsha Sameer Meher (EX MBA Batch 2023-25), Priyanka Rath (EX MBA Batch 2024-26) and Allwyn Francis (MBAWP Batch 2024-26), Director’s Gold Medal was conferred to Chirag Kundra (MBA Batch 2024-26), Sk Aftabuddin Mohammed (EX MBA Batch 2023-25), Rajkishore Kar (EX MBA Batch 2024-26) and Alok Shukla (MBAWP Batch 2024-26) and IIM Sambalpur Gold Medal For Best All Round Performance was awarded to Manya Singh (MBA Batch 2024-26).
Addressing the graduating students, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Chief Guest said, “IIM Sambalpur is a unique blend of cultural heritage and modern technology in learning, embodying innovation, inclusiveness, and academic excellence. I congratulate IIM Sambalpur on Master Weaver Programme. It is a remarkable initiative, promoting women-led entrepreneurship and showcasing how tradition and innovation can create global impact. Its commitment to nurturing globally competent leaders while staying rooted in local values is truly inspiring. The institute impressive rise in national ranking, its pioneering introduction of programmes in data science, AI, & Public Policy along with its strong emphasis on multidisciplinary & future ready education reflects its visionary leadership. He further added, “I urge all students to continuously transform and update themselves with the changing times, for success is never permanent if we refuse to change with the times.”
In his address, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, congratulated the graduating cohort and said, “The year 2025-26 marked a period of strategic growth, inclusivity, and academic distinction, with the institute elevating its position among leading business schools in India by jumping 16 rank in NIRF 2025 ranking .IIM Sambalpur due to its AI enabled class learning is being global cited along with Harvard Business School in terms of learning innovation.”
Inspiring the graduating cohort, Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India, Guest of Honour said, “In the last three years, the world has transformed- from a VUCA environment of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity to BANI that is brittle, anxious, nonlinear, and often incomprehensible. She acknowledged & appreciated the beautiful campus of IIM Sambalpur & its academics innovation .
Congratulating the graduates, at the event, Prof. Chandan Chowdhury, Chairperson-In-charge, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur said, “The recognition of IIM Sambalpur at a global forum in Bali alongside Harvard Business School reflects by International Accredation CEO, AMBA. It highlights the institute’s remarkable transformation and its pioneering efforts in integrating AI into management education lead by Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur.”