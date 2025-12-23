Rentofurnished Launches Furniture & Appliance Rental Services in Gurugram with 24-Hour Delivery

Gurugram, India:

Rentofurnished, a leading furniture on rent and appliance on rent brand in India, has officially launched its services in Gurugram, further expanding its furniture rental service footprint across Delhi NCR. This strategic launch caters to working professionals, families, expats, and corporates seeking to rent furniture quickly, conveniently, and affordably in one of India’s fastest-growing urban and corporate hubs.

Known for its focus on premium solid wood furniture on rent, Rentofurnished offers an extensive range of high-quality products, including Sheesham wood beds, dining tables, sofas, wardrobes, and living room furniture. Customers in Gurugram can now rent furniture for complete home setups, serviced apartments, guest houses, and corporate accommodations, with the added convenience of bundling furniture on rent and appliances on rent under a single, flexible subscription plan.

Through its integrated furniture rental service, Rentofurnished.com emphasizes superior design, long-lasting durability, and hassle-free ownership alternatives. The brand positions itself as a premium yet cost-effective solution for customers who prefer renting furniture over purchasing, especially in highly mobile urban lifestyles.

A key highlight of the Gurugram launch is Rentofurnished’s 24-hour delivery promise on furniture and appliances on rent. This rapid fulfillment is powered by the company’s state-of-the-art warehouse and logistics hub in Noida, enabling quick order processing and last-mile delivery. Furniture rental orders placed in serviceable areas are delivered, professionally installed, and made ready to use within 24 hours. Free installation, maintenance, and service support are included as part of the rental plan, ensuring a seamless “move-in-ready” experience.

This fast turnaround is designed for customers relocating to Gurugram, setting up new homes, or managing short- and long-term housing needs without the delays and costs associated with buying, transporting, and assembling furniture.

“Gurugram is one of India’s most dynamic rental and corporate housing markets, and our entry here with fast delivery and premium furniture on rent marks an important milestone in our growth journey,” said a company spokesperson. “With its strong demand from professionals, expats, and enterprises, Gurugram aligns perfectly with our mission to make high-quality furniture rental simple, fast, and reliable.”

Gurugram has rapidly evolved into a leading IT, AI, and innovation-driven business hub, hosting global technology companies, GCCs, and fast-growing startups. The city’s strong adoption of data analytics, fintech, automation, and digital transformation initiatives, combined with its robust talent pool, modern infrastructure, and proximity to New Delhi, continues to attract multinational investments and a highly mobile workforce—further strengthening demand for furniture rental services in Gurugram.

With this launch, Rentofurnished reinforces its commitment to delivering premium furniture on rent in Delhi NCR, backed by speed, quality, and customer-centric service.

For more Information: www.rentofurnished.com