Supreme Infrastructure India Limited Applauds Chairman Mr. B. S. Sharma on Strategic Partnership with Brookfield Asset Management for Asia’s Largest GCC Development in Mumbai

Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) proudly lauds the visionary leadership and entrepreneurial excellence of its Chairman, Mr. B. S. Sharma, on securing a landmark strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. for the development of Asia’s largest Global Capability Center (GCC) in Powai, Mumbai.

This milestone collaboration reinforces India’s growing stature as a global services powerhouse and further cements Mumbai’s position as a premier international financial and commercial hub.

The iconic 6-acre development, encompassing approximately 2 million sq. ft. of premium lettable area, is being executed through a venture led by Brookfield in partnership with Mr. B. S. Sharma. The project will house Asia’s largest GCC for a marquee multinational bank, secured under a 20-year long-term lease, underscoring strong institutional confidence in the project’s scale, governance and execution capabilities.

Scheduled for completion by 2029, the development is expected to attract investments exceeding USD 1 billion and generate over 30,000 high-skilled jobs, delivering a significant boost to Mumbai’s economic growth, employment landscape, and talent ecosystem. Designed to market-leading sustainability standards, the campus will operate entirely on 100% green power, setting a new benchmark for scale, quality and environmental responsibility in India’s commercial real estate sector.

The partnership with Brookfield stands as a powerful testament to Mr. B. S. Sharma’s long-standing credibility, leadership and trust across global institutional investors. A prominent figure in India’s infrastructure ecosystem, Mr. Sharma has been instrumental in shaping and delivering some of the country’s most transformative infrastructure and urban development projects over the past four decades.

Beyond being a landmark real estate development, the GCC project represents a strategic economic catalyst—accelerating high-value employment, technological innovation, and sustained capital inflows into India. The initiative aligns closely with the Government of India’s vision for inclusive and future-ready growth, and marks a meaningful step towards Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on this significant achievement, Mr. Vikram B Sharma, Managing Director, Supreme Infrastructure India Limited, said:

“This partnership is a defining moment not only for Mr. B. S. Sharma as a leader, but also for the legacy of Supreme Infrastructure India Limited. It reflects decades of trust, institutional integrity and the ability to build assets of national and global importance. At SIIL, we take immense pride in our Chairman’s vision to create future-ready infrastructure that drives economic growth, sustainability and global confidence in India.”

About Mr. B. S. Sharma

Mr. B. S. Sharma is the Chairman of Supreme Infrastructure India Limited and a highly respected leader in India’s infrastructure and development sector. With over four decades of experience, he has played a pivotal role in the conception, execution and delivery of large-scale infrastructure projects across roads, bridges, urban development, transportation and commercial real estate. Known for his strategic foresight, execution excellence, and commitment to nation-building, Mr. Sharma continues to champion sustainable, future-oriented infrastructure aligned with India’s long-term growth ambitions.

About Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL)

Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) is a leading Indian Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a legacy dating back to its incorporation in 1983. The company was listed as a public limited entity in 2007.

SIIL’s key strength lies in its robust backward integration, including ownership of quarries, crushers, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) units, hot mix plants, and an extensive fleet of construction equipment and machinery. Supported by a highly skilled technical and non-technical workforce, SIIL has successfully executed complex infrastructure projects for prestigious clients across multiple government and institutional sectors.

The company’s core operational verticals include roads, bridges, buildings, railways, electrification, water, tunnel and drainage, contributing meaningfully to India’s infrastructure growth story.