Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

November 02, 2024,Las Vegas, United States : Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Select Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $104.7 million for the 2024 third quarter, a decrease of 2.6% compared to $107.5 million for the same period last year.

U.S. revenue was $51.6 million for the 2024 third quarter, a decrease of 7.4% compared to $55.7 million for the same period last year.

International revenue was $53.1 million for the 2024 third quarter, an increase of 2.7% compared to $51.7 million for the same period last year.

Subscription revenue was $100.4 million, which accounted for 95.9% of total revenue for the 2024 third quarter, compared to subscription revenue of $104.1 million, which accounted for 96.9% of total revenue for the same period last year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue was $401.5 million for the 2024 third quarter, a decrease of 3.6% compared to $416.3 million for the same period last year.

Active Clients as of September 30, 2024 were 3,097, a decrease of 0.1% compared to 3,099 Active Clients as of September 30, 2023.

Revenue Retention Rate was 89% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 94% for the comparable period ended September 30, 2023.

Gross margin was 60.7% for the 2024 third quarter compared to 62.7% for the same period last year.

Operating income (loss) was an operating loss of $49.6 million for the 2024 third quarter compared to operating income of $11.2 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Operating Income was $13.4 million for the 2024 third quarter compared to $16.5 million for the same period last year.

Net income (loss) was a net loss of $43.1 million for the 2024 third quarter compared to net income of $6.8 million for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income was $19.9 million for the 2024 third quarter compared to $12.1 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 third quarter was $13.7 million compared to $18.2 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders was a loss per share of $0.47 for the 2024 third quarter compared to earnings per share of $0.08 for the same period last year.

Cash and short-term investments of $119.5 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $128.1 million at September 30, 2023.

Reorganization Costs of $1.4 million were incurred during the third quarter of 2024 as the Company continued a process to optimize its cost structure. The Company expects to incur additional reorganization costs during the fourth quarter of 2024 as it continues to optimize its cost structure.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company announced that it would wind down services for Oracle PeopleSoft products and began the wind down project. The wind down includes the Company’s Rimini Support™, Rimini Manage™ and Rimini Consult™ services for Oracle PeopleSoft products. As the Company provides services for Oracle PeopleSoft products to clients globally, the wind-down process is expected to take place over several phases. We expect significant reductions in Oracle PeopleSoft-related revenue over time, but it is still unclear when the Company will be able to cease providing all Oracle PeopleSoft services. Revenue related to providing services for Oracle PeopleSoft products accounted for approximately $24.9 million, or 8% of revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $27.6 million, or 9% of revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

Select Third Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights

Announced representative new clients who switched to, or existing clients who expanded their agreements with, Rimini Street, including:

Standard Foods, a global leader in manufacturing, has selected Rimini Support™ for SAP to cover its SAP ECC software modules, freeing up funds to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) powered predictive data analytics projects.

Mercury NZ, a New Zealand leader in renewable energy, has selected Rimini Support™ and Rimini Watch™ for SAP, to both promote operational efficiencies and reinvest the savings in AI and machine learning (ML) innovations to drive growth.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprises, a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions, selected Rimini Support™ for VMware.

Successfully launched Rimini Support™, Rimini Protect™ and Rimini Consult™ services for VMware, with a client base already spread across four continents in the first three months since launch.

Closed over 7,200 support cases and delivered almost 2,900 tax, legal and regulatory updates to clients across 20 countries, while achieving an average client satisfaction rating on the Company’s support delivery and onboarding services of more than 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is rated excellent).

Recognized as one of the 2024 India Best Workplaces™ for Millennials, obtained Top 20th ranking for India Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2024, and honored as a Great Place to Work® Australia 2024.

The Rimini Street Foundation announced £50,000 in grants funded by the Company to support families and communities in the UK as part of its third annual RMNI LOVE™ Grant Program.

2024 Business Outlook

The Company is continuing to suspend guidance until there is more clarity around impacts from current litigation activity before the U.S. Federal courts in the Company’s ongoing litigation with Oracle.

