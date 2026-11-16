Raipur: As part of the ongoing RTI Week 2026 celebrations, Raipur United Round Table 344 (RURT 344), under the banner of Round Table India, organised a Bhojan Seva initiative, spreading the message of compassion, kindness and service to humanity.

With the belief that “No One Should Sleep Hungry,” members of RURT 344, along with their families and children, actively participated in distributing food and fruits to people in need.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from Tablers, who personally served meals and distributed bananas, bringing smiles to many faces and demonstrating the true spirit of community service.

The activity also encouraged the younger generation to understand the importance of sharing, caring and giving back to society.

Through this initiative, RURT 344 reaffirmed its commitment to social welfare and community development, carrying forward the vision of Round Table India – Freedom Through Education and Service to Society.

The organisation continues to undertake various community service, educational and social awareness activities throughout RTI Week 2026.

One Family, One Vision – Together We Serve!

Raipur United Round Table 344

Round Table India | RTI Week 2026

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Media contact-

LMF Tr. Utkarsh Gupta (Publicity & SSR Convener)