Saatvik Green Energy Limited achieves prestigious CII-IGBC Green Factory Building silver rating for its Ambala manufacturing facility

Mumbai, Dec 01st: Saatvik Green Energy Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing and fully integrated solar PV module manufacturers, has been awarded the prestigious IGBC Green Factory Building Silver Rating by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Saatvik’s commitment to sustainable, responsible, and future-ready manufacturing. The rating reflects the company’s strong focus on resource efficiency, environmental stewardship, and the creation of a healthy and resilient workplace ecosystem.

Saatvik’s Ambala plant demonstrated excellence across key green factory parameters, including:

Efficient energy and water management across the facility

Focus on renewable energy integration and carbon reduction

Responsible waste reduction and recycling practices

Healthy, safe, and future-ready workplace for our people

Adoption of sustainable building materials and technologies

Saatvik Green Energy Limited was formally felicitated recently at the Green Building Congress 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Leading organizations from across India were celebrated at the event for advancing the nation’s green building movement.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said: “Receiving the IGBC Green Factory Building Silver Rating is a proud moment for all of us at Saatvik. It reflects our belief that sustainability must begin at the source, not just in the clean energy products we build, but in the way we design and operate our manufacturing ecosystems. Our Ambala facility embodies this philosophy, combining efficiency, environmental responsibility, and world-class quality. This recognition strengthens our resolve to accelerate our journey towards Net Zero manufacturing and contribute meaningfully to India’s clean energy transition.”

Saatvik’s sustainability-first approach aligns with its long-term strategy of scaling responsibly while ensuring that every module manufactured contributes to a cleaner planet, from origin to installation.