Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Announces Strategic Appointment of S.V. Sathyam as Director of People & Culture

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) are pleased to announce the appointment of S.V. Sathyam as the new Director of People & Culture.

In his new role, S.V. Sathyam will oversee the talent management, human resources, and organizational culture strategies for NHCC & HICC. His leadership is expected to further strengthen the hotel’s people-centric approach, support employee engagement, and contribute to Novotel’s mission of delivering exceptional hospitality.

This appointment also marks a homecoming for S.V. Sathyam, who has previously been part of the Accor family and contributed to the success of Novotel Hyderabad Airport. His return brings valuable familiarity with the brand’s culture and a renewed commitment to strengthening its people-first vision.

S.V. Sathyam brings considerable experience in human resources and talent development within the hospitality sector. Through his past roles, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to building inclusive workplace cultures, driving employee satisfaction, and aligning people strategies with business objectives.

Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC, said: “We are delighted to welcome S.V. Sathyam to our leadership team. His deep understanding of human resources and his passion for nurturing talent will be crucial as we continue to grow and enhance our guest and colleague experience.”

At NHCC & HICC, Sathyam will lead a comprehensive people agenda focused on fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment, strengthening talent acquisition and retention, developing leadership pipelines and learning frameworks, and ensuring that all people operations are aligned with the organisation’s broader business strategy for long-term scale and sustainability.