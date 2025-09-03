Samsung Launches New Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Range to Deliver Smarter, Faster and Convenient Laundry for Modern Indian Homes

GURUGRAM, India – September 03, 2025: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its new Bespoke AI Washer Dryer (12KG Wash / 7KG Dry) that’s designed for modern Indian households. Samsung’s new 12KG washer dryer combo brings the convenience of no-load transfer, all-weather laundry, and Intelligent Fabric Care in a single integrated unit, making it a space-saving appliance built for larger families and urban homes.

According to a recent consumer study done by Samsung India, demand for washer dryers is rising as households look to protect clothes from dust and germs while saving the effort of air-drying across all seasons. This shift reflects the growing need for appliances that combine performance with convenience, especially for families that manage larger loads and have limited drying space. Samsung’s range of Bespoke AI Washer Dryers is designed to meet these evolving preferences, offering the benefit of no-load transfer and convenient washing and drying throughout the year, driven by values that directly benefit consumers: Easy, Save, and Care.

Samsung’s new integrated washer dryer combo comes with “no-load transfer” between Washer and Dryer, allowing consumers to transfer clothes from the appliance directly to the clothing line.

Additionally, there is no dependency on weather when it comes to drying clothes. Whether it is summer, winter, or monsoon, both washing and drying are taken care of with the Bespoke AI Washer Dryer. Its AI Wash feature uses advanced five-step sensing to enhance washing performance and minimize waste. It detects the weight and softness of the fabric in each load, actively monitors the level of soiling, and optimizes water and detergent levels to achieve the best wash results quickly and efficiently. The Auto Dispense function automatically releases the right amount of detergent and softener for each load, ensuring that consumers don’t have to worry about using too much or too little detergent. It also holds enough detergent for up to one month of washing, so there is no need to refill the detergent tank after every wash. The AI Control feature personalizes washing by remembering your habits, suggesting cycles and displaying timely information.

The new Samsung washer dryers come with an AI Energy feature that helps reduce energy consumption by up to 70%. The digital inverter technology in the new washer dryers helps consumers benefit from greater energy efficiency*, less noise, and long-lasting performance. Samsung’s new washer dryers also offer outstanding durability, backed by a 20-year warranty. Its SuperSpeed feature washes a full load in just 39 minutes, delivering powerful cleaning while protecting fabrics.

The new range of washer dryers comes with AI Ecobubble™ technology that enhances washing performance by improving soil removal by up to 20%, while still being gentle on fabrics. The Air Wash feature refreshes laundry without washing, boiling, scrubbing, or using detergent by deodorizing garments and bedding so that they smell fresh. Finally, the SmartThings™ Wrinkle Prevent feature helps keep dried clothes wrinkle-free, reducing the hassle of ironing.