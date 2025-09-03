PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta Introduces its Wedding Collection

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, a name known for fine craftsmanship and timeless designs, unveils its latest Wedding Collection – a celebration of grandeur, tradition, and elegance. The collection showcases heavy bridal jewellery crafted with intricate detailing and heritage artistry. From regal chokers and layered rani haars to statement jhumkas, every piece is designed to enhance the beauty of an Indian bride on her most special day.

With a perfect balance of gold, diamonds, polki, and vibrant gemstones, the collection brings alive the richness of Indian weddings. Each jewel is created to not only adorn but also become a cherished heirloom that holds emotion and legacy. “Our wedding collection is all about celebrating the bride. Each design carries the essence of tradition while embracing the modern bride’s style,” says Piyush Gupta, Director, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta.

Available now at all PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta stores, the collection invites brides to experience jewellery that defines heritage with elegance.