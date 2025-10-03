Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 Kicks Off With 1,300 Exhibitors From 45 Countries

RIYADH:

The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 opened on Thursday in Riyadh, attracting more than 1,300 exhibitors and brands from 45 countries. The event, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, runs from Oct. 2 to 11 at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of the capital.

Talal bin Abdulaziz AlShamaisi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, said the exhibition has become a global destination showcasing Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage in falconry, hunting and related pursuits. He noted that the Kingdom has established itself as a hub for falcons and falconers through what has become the world’s largest event of its kind.

This year’s edition features 28 specialized sectors and more than 23 accompanying events. New attractions include the Mongolian Falcons Zone, Saluqi Museum, a Chinese pavilion with 50 participating companies, the UNESCO-listed Hima Najran heritage site, the exhibition safari, the Future Falconer Village, the Digital Shalail Museum, a falconry fashion zone, and a classic car area. Saudi female artisans are also showcasing traditional crafts alongside art exhibitions tailored for families and visitors of all ages.

Interactive experiences range from falcon-calling shows to equestrian performances combining horses and falcons. Visitors can enjoy karting, off-road driving, camel rides, camel and falcon auctions, archery, shooting ranges, and artistic activities such as Arabian horse sketching.

The program also includes cultural performances, workshops on crafts, desert farming, and outdoor safety, as well as panel discussions on falconry traditions, trade, and its role in literature.

The annual Al-Melwah falcon race takes center stage from Oct. 5 to 10, with six categories of competition. Ten winners will be awarded daily, bringing the total to 60, with combined prizes of SR600,000 ($160,000).

This year’s exhibition is supported by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group, and stc, reflecting broad institutional backing for the Kingdom’s cultural and heritage initiatives.

Attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition blends heritage preservation with cultural tourism, investment opportunities, and awareness programs, ensuring falconry traditions are passed on to future generations.

Registration is free through the exhibition’s official website. Visiting hours are from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.