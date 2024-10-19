Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Douglasville, Georgia

Douglasville, GA, October 19, 2024 –Local owners of Silo Self Storage proudly announce the opening of the self-storage facility at 9081 Georgia 5 Douglasville, GA 30134. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 451 units totaling 63,525 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Marietta, Town Center and Douglasville.

Douglasville Self Storage LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of October 7, 2024.

Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 9081 Georgia 5 Douglasville, GA 30134, contact their office at 470-828-2600 or email them at silodouglasville@absolutemgmt.com.